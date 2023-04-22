Crystal Palace have received an approach from the agents of Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui to let them know that he will be available this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mazraoui's future?

The Premier League outfit have Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward as their current options at right-back, but with the pair both out of contract at the end of the season, Roy Hodgson will need to enter the market to find suitable replacements should they not extend their stay.

The Moroccan international only arrived at the Allianz Arena in July 2022 on a free transfer from Ajax so still has another three years remaining on his deal.

However, having made just six Bayern league starts before their game against Mainz today, he is significantly low down in the pecking order.

Should the 25-year-old want to receive more regular game time and nail down a starting place next season, he could therefore be tempted to look elsewhere during the upcoming window, and should that be the case, he wouldn’t be short of a potential suitor at Selhurst Park.

According to 90min, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Wolves, Arsenal and West Ham United have all been “alerted” to Mazraoui’s potential availability and are expected to be “kept informed” of how his transfer situation unfolds at Bayern. Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid have additionally been “told” that he might be on the lookout for his next destination this summer.

Would Mazraoui be a good signing for Palace?

Crystal Palace have previously been linked with another move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka whose future at United is uncertain, and whilst Mazraoui isn’t as high-profile of a name as the Red Devils right-back, he would be a fantastic acquisition for Hodgson should he sign on the dotted line.

The Adidas-sponsored gem has won over 12 tackles from 17 players challenged this season so is strong in the defensive aspect of his game but is also capable of contributing to efforts at the opposite end of the pitch with 48 goal contributions (26 assists and 22 goals) to his name in over 258 career appearances.

Hailed a “superb” player by football expert Alex Barker, the £135k-per-week full-back will know what it takes to be successful having got his hands on seven senior trophies since bursting onto the professional scene so he would be able to pass on his winning mentality to the rest of the squad at Selhurst Park.