After fending off interest from Newcastle United to keep hold of Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace have now reportedly reached an agreement to sign a new partner for the England international.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles have endured a mixed summer. Whilst they have managed to keep hold of Eberechi Eze and Guehi, despite a number of hefty reported bids from Newcastle, they did have to bid farewell to both Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise to Fulham and Bayern Munich respectively.

Having welcomed the likes of Maxence Lacroix and Daichi Kamada in between, however, they should sum up the last few months as fairly successful.

After putting pen to paper to complete a move from Wolfsburg, Lacroix told Palace's official website: "It’s like a dream for a young football player. I’m really happy to be here and arrive at this good team.

“I watched Palace’s last games and I was really happy for the coach, because I’d played under him before. I think it’s the right moment to move to the Premier League.”

Following his arrival, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that the London club were done on the defensive incomings front. But that's far from the case. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Crystal Palace have reached an agreement to sign Trevoh Chalobah on loan from London rivals Chelsea for a small fee on deadline day.

The defender was among those frozen out at Stamford Bridge and told to find a move if he wants minutes this season. And with that being the case, Palace have stepped up to land a loan move without an obligation or option to buy next summer.

"Excellent" Chalobah can form formidable Guehi partnership

It's easy to forget just how sold a centre-back Chalobah is due to how he's been cast aside under Enzo Maresca. Earning a reported £50k-a-week, Chelsea academy graduate is someone who has experience at the very top and is still only 25 years old.

With Palace saving him from the mess that is the current Chelsea setup, for at least this season anyway, he could return to his best and form quite the partnership with Guehi.

Earning plenty of praise before Maresca arrived in London, Chalobah's form was described as "excellent" during Thomas Tuchel's reign. The former Chelsea boss said via Football365: "Fantastic. He gets all the praise and it’s well deserved. Two excellent matches.

"He played against Arsenal and Tottenham in friendlies, then 120 minutes on Wednesday, then 90 today and scores. It’s fantastic these things happen in sports. A perfect day for him."

All of a sudden, from the threat of losing Guehi, Palace are set to have three solid options to turn to in the form of the England international, Chalobah and Lacroix when it comes to Oliver Glasner's defensive duo.