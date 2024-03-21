Crystal Palace are now thought to be in "advanced" talks with a player over joining them this summer, as the Eagles seek to back new manager Oliver Glasner.

Glasner set for Palace backing this summer

The Austrian took over from Roy Hodgson last month, and his arrival brought plenty of anticipation with it.

Glasner, a Europa League winner during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, possesses experience coaching at a very elite level. The tactician has been tipped to bring a sense of physicality and intensity to Selhurst Park, but that won't come overnight, as explained by journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

Palace will spend in an effort to back Glasner this summer, as club chiefs aim to build a winning project around their head coach.

"I think Glasner will assert himself by bringing a sense of physicality to Crystal Palace and also probably more of a modern approach to their attacking set-up than they perhaps had recently," said Jones.

Crystal Palace's next league fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (away) March 30th Bournemouth (away) April 2nd Man City (home) April 6th Liverpool (away) April 14th West Ham (home) April 20th

"That won't come overnight. This squad isn't really capable of changing too much in the short term, but it'll get funded in the summer. Judging by what he's done so far in Germany, and judging by what he's capable of from a coaching perspective from people I've spoken to over there, they seem to think that actually, this is a really good appointment for Crystal Palace. After all of the protests from fans and accusations of them lacking ambition, this could actually prove to be a good appointment."

Reports suggest that Glasner is keen to sign a new defender for Palace this summer as one specific goal, and they appear to be making real headway with that, according to West Ham insider ExWHUemployee.

Crystal Palace in advanced talks to sign Ben Johnson

Hammers defender Ben Johnson is out of contract as things stand, with Ex claiming that Palace are leading the way.

It is also believed that Palace are in "advanced" talks over signing Johnson and bringing him on a Bosman deal - which is seen as a real shame for West Ham.

“Talks with Johnson have proven unsuccessful,” stated Ex on The West Ham Way Podcast.

“He’s been linked now with an exit and Crystal Palace are leading the way. Ledley King though, who is a relative of Johnson’s, is trying to engineer a move to Spurs.

“At this stage though it appears an agreement between the player and the south London club is at quite an advanced stage, which could sadly see Johnson head south of the river this summer, after 17 years at West Ham.”

Called a "wonderful" professional by former West Ham coach and England legend Stuart Pearce, the 24-year-old has many years ahead of a potentially promising career, so he could be ideal for Glasner.