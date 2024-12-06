Now three points above the Premier League's relegation zone, Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks to sign a Championship talent who could be a repeat of Eberechi Eze.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles have finally shown some fight under Oliver Glasner in recent weeks in a run of three games without defeat which included a 1-0 victory over relegation rivals Ipswich Town last time out. After such a disastrous start to the campaign, there was plenty of concern around Selhurst Park over whether Glasner could turn things around and whether this was finally to be it for the Eagles in the top flight - making their turnaround certainly well-timed.

Now turning their attention towards the January transfer window and some much-needed reinforcements, those in South London have already been linked with moves for the likes of James McAtee from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in two deals that would undoubtedly improve Glasner's side.

It's not just Europe's top clubs that the Eagles have reportedly turned towards, however. According to The Standard's Dom Smith, Crystal Palace are now in talks to sign Romain Esse from Millwall but could loan the attacking midfielder straight back to the Championship side for the remainder of the season.

Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is reportedly an admirer of Esse and went on a scouting mission when the attacking midfielder scored the winning goal for Millwall against Plymouth Argyle at the end of October. Now, Freedman could be set to get his man when the winter window swings open.

Palace are of course no strangers to welcoming some of the Championship's most talented players, having signed Eze from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2020 before welcoming Michael Olise - who has since joined Bayern Munich - from Reading one year later.

"Talented" Esse could follow Eze path

An attacking midfielder just as Eze was when he arrived from QPR four years ago, Esse could get the chance to follow the same path as the Crystal Palace star by becoming an integral part at Selhurst Park.

Still just 19 years old, a loan move back to Millwall for the rest of the campaign would certainly be a wise move should Palace secure Esse's signature in January. At such a young age, game time is crucial and the Lions will be able to offer that over those in South London at this stage.

Former Millwall boss Gary Rowett was one of many fans of Esse, having been so full of praise for the teenager last year. The manager told reporters as relayed by Southwark News: "He’s got so much quality, he’s got so much ability and I think for me you see him first half trying to make things happen, trying to always get on the ball. And you look second half and we’ve got a few senior players and I’m looking going ‘come on then, show the same bravery’.

“So I’ve been pleased with him. There’s been an opportunity to play him a bit further forward at some point. But at the moment his quality is not going to stop him getting in the first team, it’s going to be all the other things around it. He’s already probably as talented as anyone we’ve got. He’s developing really nicely.”