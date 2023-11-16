Crystal Palace are reportedly keen to strike a deal for a new player in January as Roy Hodgson aims to elevate the Eagles' standing in the Premier League table.

Crystal Palace's inconsistent results...

Undoubtedly, Crystal Palace have endured some inconsistent results in recent times and have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Sitting 13th in the Premier League standings, veteran boss Hodgson will acknowledge that there are positives to take alongside improvements to implement once club football resumes after the international break.

Despite losing 3-2 at home to Everton last weekend, the 76-year-old didn't seem to be too despondent in his post-match analysis of the affair, harbouring mild frustrations rather than anger toward his side's performance. Cited by Liverpool World, Hodgson stated: "At half-time, we were fairly confident that we could go out and continue in the way that we'd been playing, which had got us the equaliser and given us some ascendancy in large parts of the game, only to concede yet again after a couple of minutes."

He then added: "And then I thought it was a really good effort, and we actually played well to get the 2-2 goal, which would have been a good result on the day, after being behind twice in the way we were. So to concede a third goal, of course, is very frustrating and saddening, really, because it leaves me feeling that we could and should have done better today, and at least held on to the point that we definitely had and deserved when we equalised."

Nevertheless, Crystal Palace will be left to rue deficiencies in their performance against Everton as they now turn their attention to a trip to Kenilworth Road on November 25th, where they will face another stiff test in the form of Rob Edwards' Luton Town.

Crystal Palace's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Luton Town (A) Kenilworth Road Premier League West Ham United (A) London Stadium Premier League Bournemouth (H) Selhurst Park Premier League Liverpool (H) Selhurst Park Premier League Manchester City (A) Etihad Stadium

According to a report, it appears that the January window has now crept up the priority list at Selhurst Park as the Eagles look to add some bodies to their squad.

Josh Brownhill wanted by Crystal Palace

According to TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are keen on Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, who is also being courted by the likes of West Ham United, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 27-year-old has become a key player at Turf Moor and his contract is reported to expire in Lancashire in the summer of 2024; however, Vincent Kompany is believed to have taken up a one-year extension option on his deal and has made it clear to the Clarets' hierarchy that he wants to see him sign a long-term agreement at Burnley to avoid losing his services.

Labelled "fabulous" by former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie, Brownhill has made 12 appearances this term for Burnley, registering two goals and one assist (Brownhill statistics - Transfermarkt). Taking notice of his positive form, Crystal Palace should at least test the waters to try and land the Warrington-born man sooner rather than later as Hodgson looks to bolster his engine room.