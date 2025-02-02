Crystal Palace have now made a late approach to sign a "brilliant" defender on loan, with talks ongoing, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Palace looking to strengthen in multiple areas

After a poor start to the Premier League season, Palace have looked much improved since the beginning of November, but they are still keen to strengthen their squad in a number of key areas before the transfer window slams shut.

Most recently, the Eagles joined the race to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who is seen as a replacement for Michael Olise, although there may be competition for the Greek's signature from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

In a central midfield role, James McAtee is among the names on Oliver Glasner's shortlist, and there is now renewed hope that a deal may be possible, as Bayer Leverkusen have decided not to pursue the Manchester City ace.

As for defenders, Tiago Djalo is now being targeted to replace Trevoh Chalobah, following the centre-back being recalled by Chelsea, while a bid was previously submitted for El Hadji Malick Diouf as a potential replacement for Tyrick Mitchell.

As such, it is clear Palace want to strengthen at left-back before the deadline, and they have now made an approach to sign a player currently plying his trade in the Premier League.

In a recent update on X, Romano stated the Eagles have "approached" Chelsea over a loan deal for Ben Chilwell, who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Enzo Maresca in the summer.

Discussions are also said to have started over personal terms, with the transfer expert stating "deal on", indicating a move to Selhurst Park is realistic before tomorrow's deadline.

A new left-back has been of interest to Glasner since last summer, with the manager eager to bring in competition for Mitchell, who has been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal this month.

Chilwell is proven at the top level

Although the £200k-per-week defender has struggled to force his way into Maresca's plans this season, he has previously proven himself at the top level, having been lauded for his performance in the Blues' Champions League final triumph against Manchester City.

The Englishman has also amassed 21 caps for his national side, so it is exciting news that Palace are now in the race for his signature, and they will be hoping the prospect of remaining in London will appeal to the left-back.

That said, it may be difficult for Chilwell to displace Mitchell in the starting XI, should the 25-year-old remain at Selhurst Park beyond the end of the winter transfer window, given how impressive he has been for quite some time.