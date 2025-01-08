As the January transfer window rolls on, Crystal Palace have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign an alternative option to Wilfried Zaha in a deal worth as much as £21m this month.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Zaha has once again been a name mentioned in the transfer window in what would be the second time that he's returned to Selhurst Park throughout a mixed career. Cold water has quickly been poured onto the burning transfer flames, however, with FIFA regulations stating that players are only allowed to play official games for two clubs in the same season. Zaha, of course, has already featured for both Galatasaray and on loan at Lyon in the current campaign.

With that said, those at Selhurst Park must now turn to alternative options which could yet lead them to a certain Premier League winger this month.

According to Caught Offside, Crystal Palace have now been offered the chance to sign Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window as Newcastle United look to cash in on their out-of-favour winger who they value between €20-25m (£17-21m).

Premier League proven, Almiron's departure away from St James' Park looks inevitable and Crystal Palace could yet look to take full advantage of the reported offer sent their way.

The Eagles will have to make their decision sooner rather than later, however, with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City also handed the same offer by Newcastle to potentially form an interesting battle this month.

Crystal Palace could revive "magical" Almiron

Just two seasons ago, Almiron shocked the Premier League and proved Jack Grealish wrong by finally adding some much-needed goal involvements to his game in an impressive run. Despite having a hand in 15 goals in all competitions that season, Almiron has failed to kick on ever since and has instead edged closer and closer to the Newcastle exit door.

Praised by Eddie Howe for his "magical" performances during that red hot season, Almiron could yet rediscover that form in front of the Selhurst Park faithful in what would be a win-win scenario for both the Eagles and the struggling winger.

That said, it remains to be seen whether Palace will be willing to match the hefty £21m price tag that Newcastle have placed on their winger this month, especially given the fact that he'll be available as a free agent in 2026.

Still just six points clear of the relegation zone as the Premier League enters the second-half of the campaign, Palace could certainly do with some added experience but paying £21m for a player who is yet to score a single goal all season may not be the answer to their current problems under Oliver Glasner.