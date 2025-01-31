In a move that could see them add to the arrival of Romain Esse, Crystal Palace are now reportedly on red alert in the race to sign one particular Premier League midfielder for Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles have already seen just how much of an instant impact January arrivals can make after Esse scored with his first touch in a Crystal Palace shirt last time out. Despite eventual defeat at the hands of Brentford, there's no denying that the young midfielder has enjoyed an excellent start at Selhurst Park.

He may not be the only debutant that those in South London have the chance to witness in the coming weeks, however, with the rumours coming thick and fast towards the end of the summer transfer window. Names such as Ben Chilwell have been among those to be mentioned in recent headlines, as the Chelsea left-back looks to end what has become a nightmare at Stamford Bridge.

With Tyrick Mitchell yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and, therefore, heading for the exit door this summer, signing an experienced replacement certainly wouldn't be a bad idea.

Chilwell may not be the only Premier League ace to arrive either. According to GiveMeSport, Crystal Palace are now on red alert in the race to sign James McAtee from Manchester City this month after Bayer Leverkusen opted out of chasing the midfielder's signature.

Instead opting to sign Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa, Leverkusen's choice has left the door ajar for Crystal Palace to make their move in the coming days and secure another impressive young talent.

The question that remains is whether Manchester City will be willing to show McAtee the door following an impressive spell of form amid their growing injury problems. Whether the Eagles push for an answer to that question before Monday's deadline remains to be seen.

"Fantastic" McAtee needs prominent role

Just as Cole Palmer did and the likes of Jadon Sancho and Romeo Lavia did before him, McAtee needs a starting role that he is unlikely to get at Manchester City. If Crystal Palace or others come calling, then the 22-year-old would be wise to follow in Palmer's path in pursuit of stardom.

Praised by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for a "fantastic" start to 2025 after scoring a hat-trick in an 8-0 thrashing of Salford in the FA Cup, McAtee is rapidly becoming a player to watch at The Etihad amid growing questions over his immediate future at the club.

As Kulig reiterated, there's no doubt that McAtee has the talent to become a key starter at a number of Premier League sides with Crystal Palace certainly among those.