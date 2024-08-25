With just five days left to welcome crucial incomings, Crystal Palace have reportedly set their sights on a Premier League defender in a move that could see the Eagles spend the money gained from the sale of Joachim Andersen to Fulham.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Amid two defeats in two games against Brentford and West Ham United, the last thing that Oliver Glasner and Palace needed was Andersen's exit. But Fulham came swooping in nonetheless and off the Dane went in a deal worth around a reported £30m. His exit could at least mean that Marc Guehi's future, for this season, remains at Selhurst Park despite a reported bid of £65m from Newcastle United.

Even with Guehi seemingly set to stay put, however, Palace may have plenty of work to do before the window slams shut, having been linked to the likes of Max Lacroix and Raheem Sterling in what could be one of the most surprising deals of the summer.

Before they potentially steal the headlines by landing the Premier League winner though, they've reportedly set their sights on another reinforcement. According to Alan Nixon on his Patreon via Molineux News, Crystal Palace are now eyeing a move to sign Rayn Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who value their defender at more than £30m.

The left-back was reportedly the subject of interest from Liverpool earlier in the window, but as we know, a move never materialised. Now, those at Selhurst Park could take full advantage to land competition for Tyrick Mitchell and perhaps even reportedly use Sam Johnstone in a player-plus-cash deal, given Wolves' interest in the goalkeeper.

That said, a deal is likely to be a difficult one for Palace to seal ahead of deadline day, given that Wolves are direct rivals in the battle to avoid Premier League relegation and push towards the top half. What's more, the fact that the Midlands club already allowed left-back Hugo Bueno to leave on loan to Feyenoord this summer suggests that Ait-Nouri will not be up for sale.

"Incredible" Ait-Nouri would bring ideal versatility for Glasner

Of course, it's not just Mitchell that Ait-Nouri would compete with if Palace did manage to land his signature this summer. His ability to play left-midfield as well as in the number 10 role and on the right-hand side means that Glasner could yet get the chance to work with a player capable of making an impact all across his current side.

Alas, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil won't be too keen to lose his defender, having been full of praise for Ait-Nouri last season. O'Neil told the club's official website: “I’m enjoying working with Rayan, I think he’s an incredible talent, a great guy and he brings a real enthusiasm and life to the place. We can use him anywhere so, unfortunately, at the moment we have to because we don’t have many others.

“But he is talented enough when we roll him in and play him in midfield a few times and we played him as a right 10 in the second half today, and he’s come on loads – his work rate and everything about him."