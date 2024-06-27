According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are one of two Premier League clubs interested in signing a new £35m forward.

Crystal Palace summer signings so far

The Eagles, sporting director Dougie Freedman and chairman Steve Parish have been making preparations behind the scenes ahead of Oliver Glasner’s first full season in charge at Selhurst Park.

So far, centre-back Chadi Riad is the only signing, with the Morocco international arriving after an impressive season on loan in Spain with Real Betis.

Next to officially arrive looks set to be Daichi Kamada. The Japanese attacking midfielder will officially become a free agent at the beginning of July after leaving Lazio and has reportedly penned a two-year deal with Palace.

Glasner and Palace will lose Michael Olise, who is joining Bayern Munich in a deal worth more than £50m, and it is believed that Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa could be the player to replace Olise, with the Norway international valued at £25m.

Meanwhile, another target is Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham, the youngster brother of Jude, with Fabrizio Romano recently saying that the Sunderland gem is a “main target”, whereas Nusa is also among the “priorities”.

Alongside both Bellingham and Nusa, though, it looks as if another attacking target is of interest to Palace.

Crystal Palace want Emile Smith-Rowe – Sky Sports

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, speaking live on Wednesday evening, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal this summer.

“We understand that a number of Premier League clubs, including Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in Arsenal forward Emile Smith-Rowe.

“He is very popular at the club, should be noted, Smith-Rowe. He is very popular at the club with those within the club, he’s very popular with the fans as well – the fans always get behind an academy product. But, he started just three times in the Premier League in the last two seasons, and now he’s in that position in his career where he thinks ‘I want regular first-team football’.

“It’s thought that if a suitable offer was to present itself, that Arsenal would seriously consider that offer. Formal approaches for Emile Smith-Rowe are expected to start coming in over the next few weeks.”

Reports elsewhere have stated that the Gunners could hope to bring in around £35m for Smith-Rowe, so the Eagles may need to make the 23-year-old Palace's most expensive signing of all time if they want to bring him to Selhurst Park.

In total, Smith-Rowe has made 115 senior appearances for the Gunners, scoring 18 times and registering 13 assists. He’s also spent time out on loan with RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town after coming through Arsenal’s academy, but by the looks of things, a permanent exit could be on the cards.