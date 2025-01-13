Crystal Palace now want to beat a European giant to sign another Chelsea youngster for Oliver Glasner this month, according to a fresh report.

Crystal Palace want new signings

Oliver Glasner has already revealed that he expects his side to be busy this January as he looks to continue their upward Premier League trajectory in the second half of the season. Currently 15th, the Eagles have pulled well clear of the drop zone thanks to a strong run of results, and are now eyeing up the sides above them, with just three points separating them and 12th placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace's next five Premier League games Leicester City (Away) West Ham (Away) Brentford (Home) Manchester United (Away) Everton (Home)

They face two relegation candidates and three of the four sides directly above them in their next five Premier League outings, which could see them end that run of games in a much better spot, or sucked back into a relegation battle.

But they are working behind the scenes to land new faces, having already had an offer to sign Liverpool youngster Ben Doak rejected this window.

"We are working on two transfers, I don’t know how quick we will get them done. It looks okay and then I will talk about the names", Glasner explained before his side's FA Cup third round win over Stockport County when quizzed on potential transfers.

“If we can keep the squad together, we’re really pleased with how the players have developed over the last months and also how we created a team spirit again after not an easy start. No one told me he wants to leave. The players want to stay here.”

Now, they have been credited with an interest in another Chelsea player following the success of Trevoh Chalobah's loan.

Crystal Palace take on Borussia Dortmund for Chelsea midfielder

That comes as a report in Spain [via Sport Witness] claims that Crystal Palace are one of the sides in the running to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this month.

The Blues midfielder is expected to leave Chelsea before the window shuts, having seen his opportunities this season severely limited. And Borussia Dortmund are one of the sides credited with a strong interest in the England U21 international.

Now, the Eagles are also reportedly keen to sign the out-of-favour midfielder, who was hailed as an "artist" by Chelsea icon Marcel Desailly.

“I like Carney Chukwuemeka because he is like an artist who comes onto the stage. He has got the ball. Now is my moment. Shine. You see the dribbling. He is sure about what he is going to do and he is clinical," he explained.

Of course, Crystal Palace face a problem over any potential move in that it would have to be a permanent signing as things stand. The Premier League rules state that no club can have two loan players from the same side, while the Eagles have already taken Chalobah on loan.

Chelsea are demanding Chukwuemeka's £40m release clause for him to leave on a permanent basis, which may prove a major obstacle to his arrival in south London, while his £100,000 a week wages are also likely to be a concern given that club captain Marc Guehi currently takes home just half of that.

That could change if Chelsea were to recall the English defender, a prospect which is yet to be ruled out and led to Chalobah being left out of the win over Stockport due to "contractual issues", leaving him not cup-tied should the Blues opt to trigger his return. Should that happen, a loan move for Chukwuemeka could be feasible, but would leave a gaping hole in the Palace backline.