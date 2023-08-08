Crystal Palace are in loan talks to bring Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou to the Premier League, according to reliable reports.

Who is Odilon Kossounou?

Kossounou is naturally a centre-back who has plied his trade at the BayArena since 2021 having moved there from Club Brugge, and during his two years at the club, he’s so far made a total of 68 appearances to date.

However, the 22-year-old was slightly out of favour under Xabi Alonso last season having been handed just 17 Bundesliga starts out of 34 matches, so he will know that he’ll likely have to make a move elsewhere should he want to receive more regular game time moving forward.

The Ivory Coast international still has another three years remaining on his contract over in Germany, but he appears to have been highlighted as an ideal target by Roy Hodgson who may need to enter the market to find reinforcements in the heart of his defence.

Chelsea are reportedly targeting a summer swoop for Marc Guehi and Newcastle United are believed to be interested in Joachim Andersen so there is a chance that one or both of the duo could depart before the end of the transfer window, and should that be the case, the boss has already set his sights on a potential new recruit.

Are Crystal Palace signing Odilon Kossounou?

According to The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are “in talks” to sign Kossounou on loan this summer. The Eagles “want” to take on a new centre-back to make sure that they aren’t left with a lack of options and are therefore “trying to negotiate” a temporary switch with an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of £24m.

Bayer Leverkusen’s star is “highly rated” overseas and “would be a welcome addition” for Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman in SE25.

How good is Odilon Kossounou?

Crystal Palace will know that Kossounou wasn’t given a fair chance to prove himself last season, but Hodgson would likely be able to give him the minutes he requires should he put pen to paper, and with a “crazy amount of talent” on offer, as lauded by football scout Jacek Kulig, the centre-back could be a fantastic acquisition.

The Abidjan native averaged 2.3 clearances and 1.3 aerial wins per league game during the previous campaign, via WhoScored, so was a real rock in the middle of the backline, but he is also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third.

Bayer’s 6 foot 3 colossus ranks in the 93rd percentile for progressive carries so loves to push his team up the pitch which, over the course of his career, has resulted in him providing five assists and even scoring one goal himself, as relayed by Transfermarkt.

The Selhurst Park outfit are reportedly in discussions regarding a loan deal for Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall, but Kossounou could be set to follow in his footsteps and walk through the doors alongside him if the above update is to be believed.