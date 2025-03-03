Oliver Glasner has managed to turn Crystal Palace's early season fortunes around, but that could be bad news for the Eagles in the long run, according to Sky Germany.

Crystal Palace targeting new arrivals

Given how the season started for Palace, it is amazing to see that they have a great chance of finishing in the top 10 in the Premier League, and they now have an FA Cup tie against Fulham to look forward to, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

And, even with plenty of things left to play for, the Eagles are also starting to draw up plans for the summer. It could be a busy few months for the South Londoners as players like Jean-Philippe Mateta, Adam Wharton, and Marc Guehi have been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park, so replacements could be on the cards.

Guehi is reportedly of interest to Chelsea, and with speculation likely to increase once again this summer, Palace are battling to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton as a potential replacement. The defender is ready to leave the Saints as they look all but confirmed to return to the second tier after one season in the top flight.