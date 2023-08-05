This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Crystal Palace's 2023/24 Premier League campaign kicks off away at Sheffield United on the opening day next weekend and speculation remains hanging over the head of one of the club's star players - Cheick Doucoure.

What's the latest Cheick Doucoure transfer news?

The Daily Mail reported last month that top-flight giants Liverpool are considering a swoop to sign the central midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options and has identified the Mali international as a possible signing to replace the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who have moved to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

However, the report claims that the Eagles value their outstanding battler at around £70m, although it remains to be seen whether the Reds would be willing to pay that much for his services.

Journalist Dean Jones has backed the club's decision to value the 23-year-old talent at such a price. He told Football FanCast:

“Doucoure’s price tag is obviously eye-popping, especially when you consider how much Mac Allister was signed for, but I can totally understand why that value has been set and we always have to remember that the Mac Allister fee was a bit of a one-off.

"In different circumstances, he too could have been priced at £70m, there’s not really any doubt about that. Palace are in a moment when the vultures are circling for Guehi, Olise and Doucoure and they have to fight to survive.

"That’s why they are hiking up prices and Liverpool have to expect and accept that.”

This shows that co-owner Steve Parish struck gold when he signed the ace for Patrick Vieira last summer in a £21m deal from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

How good is Cheick Doucoure?

The terrific midfield warrior enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League and has proven himself to be one of the club's top-performing players.

Doucoure produced consistently impressive displays in the middle of the park as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.97 across 34 appearances, which was the third-highest score of all outfielders on the team - only behind Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

The Palace star caught the eye with his outstanding defensive contributions in midfield. He led the club for both tackles (2.3) and interceptions (1.6) per game in the top-flight last season, which shows that the Mali international is able to constantly break up attacks from the opposition to regain possession for his side.

His form comes off the back of an equally impressive campaign with Lens in France. Doucoure averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.07 and made 4.2 tackles and interceptions combined per match across 34 league games, which shows that his performances for the Eagles are not a flash in the pan.

At the age of 23, the talented machine, who was once lauded as "combative" and "consistent" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also has plenty of time left to develop and improve.

This means that any buying club would be signing a player who can make an immediate impact on the pitch at the top level whilst also having room to get even better in the future with the right coaching.

Therefore, Palace are well within their right to demand such a huge fee for his services. Selling him for £70m would represent a profit of roughly 233% on the initial £21m they spent to bring him in from Lens, which would represent terrific business by Parish and Vieira.

The Eagles struck gold by signing the superb maestro as they have been able to bring in a player who has made himself one of the team's best performers whilst also now having an asset that could land the club a significant payday either this summer or in a future window.