While Crystal Palace are enjoying a fruitful period under Roy Hodgson since his return to the club in March, the foundations of their recent success were laid down by Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman unearthed several gems in the transfer window during his nearly two-year spell at Selhurst Park, bringing in the likes of Marc Guehi, Cheick Doucoure, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise, who have all seen their stock and value rise since arriving at the club.

Joachim Andersen is another of those who was brought in by Vieira and has since gone on to perform exceptionally at the heart of the Palace defence, forming an indispensable partnership with Guehi.

How much did Palace pay for Andersen?

Believing in his defensive qualities and tasking him to play an important role at the club, Palace saw Andersen as a long-term successor to the ageing and departing trio of Gary Cahill, Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho, who were shipped out to make way for youthful talents with a high ceiling.

Andersen certainly fit that bill and after becoming Lyon's record signing in 2019, the Denmark international was then snapped up for £17m by Palace in 2021.

For a player who boasted experience playing Champions League football, bringing him in for that cheap was a steal in today's market.

That deal appeared to be to the delight of chairman Steve Parish, noting the qualities of the 25-year-old that had caught his eye:

"In Joachim, we have added another highly-rated defender to our squad, and as a player with Premier League and international experience, we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace."

Described by Palace journalist Mark Wyatt as "sensational", it didn't take him long to endear himself to the Palace faithful, showcasing his defensive qualities with regularity while making a mockery of the aforementioned price tag.

How much is Joachim Andersen worth now?

Setting the tone for his calmness in possession and excelling in physical scenarios, he was hailed by former Manchester City defender Micah Richards as "brilliant" following his performance against Brentford last season, managing the threat of Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa with consummate ease.

The 27-year-old has garnered praise for his ability with the ball at his feet, especially his long passing range, ranking in the top 1% for long passes completed and the top 14% for passes into the final third when compared against his positional peers in the Premier League last season, as per FBref.

While his passing range can help Palace spring into life going forward, the defensive side of his game has impressed many with Andersen showcasing that he doesn't take any prisoners when he goes into battle, placing within the top 10% for the percentage of aerials won and top 4% for clearances.

The defensive brute has been ever-present alongside defensive partner Guehi since arriving at the club, featuring in 70 of the Eagles' 80 Premier League matches.

Andersen's partnership with Guehi is built off their understanding which has improved over time by playing together regularly and understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each other's game.

This monstrous pairing helped Palace finish seventh for expected goals against (xGA) last season with 51.63 while only conceding 49 and that defensive solidity has continued this term, ranking only behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea for xGA.

Having blossomed greatly into one of the finest defenders in the Premier League, this improvement is showcased by the fact he's now worth around €33m (£28m), according to Football Transfers.

That represents a rise of 64% and £11m increase on his initial £17m transfer fee, indicating that as he reaches the peak of his powers, the Dane's value should only continue to skyrocket.