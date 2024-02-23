It has been quite an eventful start to 2024 for Crystal Palace, to put it mildly.

A run of poor form led to Roy Hodgson's sacking and the hiring of Austrian manager Oliver Glasner, while the January transfer window saw some exciting talent come through the doors.

There was an immediate new manager bounce on Monday night, with the Eagles coming away from Goodison Park with a hard-fought point.

Jordan Ayew scored the south Londoner's only goal, with the assist coming from Jean-Philippe Mateta, and while the Frenchman has been okay for Palace this season, he might have to start looking over his shoulder as the academy could provide Glasner with the perfect replacement next year.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's record for Crystal Palace

The 6 foot 4 frontman first joined Palace on loan from Bundesliga outfit FSV Mainz in January 2021, and despite returning a rather disappointing one goal in seven appearances for the side, he remained with the club until February 2022, when his loan was made permanent for around £9m, or about £12m when accounting for the loan fee as well.

The 2021/22 season went a little better for the Sevran-born number nine, as he scored seven goals and provided one assist in 28 games for Patrick Vieira's side, although he only started 13 Premier League matches.

Unfortunately, the former Lyon man was unable to improve the following season.

He ended the 2022/23 campaign with just four goals and no assists in 32 first-team games, but he's turned it around somewhat this season, and as things stand, he has a reasonable return of six goals and five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

That said, while he has looked better recently, 16 goals and six assists in 93 games for a Premier League side with ambitions to climb the table just isn't enough, and with the emergence of a certain striker in the academy, the Frenchman could be on borrowed time in the Eagles' starting XI.

Why fans should be excited about Ademola Ola-Adebomi

The player who could be gunning for Mateta's place in the team in the summer is 20-year-old Ademola Ola-Adebomi, who has been a machine for the Eagles' youth sides over the last few years.

The youngster joined the club's academy at just eight years old and, after seriously impressing with the U18s in 2022, signed his first professional contract at just 18.

In his 33 appearances with the U18s, he scored 18 goals and provided four assists, a rate of return he carried over to the U23s, where he netted 16 in 32 and provided two assists to boot.

The "exceptional" academy gem, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, was clearly too good to remain in the youth setup.

So, he was sent out on loan for the first time in his career last month, moving to League One outfit Burton Albion, where he has already provided an assist in just 287 minutes of action.

Ultimately, there's still a long way to go in the promising prospect's development.

Still, his record from his time in youth football is remarkable and the fact that Mateta could only score six goals in 16 games for Lyon's B side when he was the same age bodes well for Ola-Adebomi.