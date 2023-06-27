Crystal Palace have tabled an opening offer in the hope of bringing Torino defender Perr Schuurs to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Perr Schuurs?

Schuurs is a centre-back who currently plays his football at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium having moved there last summer from Ajax where he quickly became a regular feature of Ivan Juric’s first team, clocking up 33 appearances during his debut season.

The Dutchman’s contract in the Serie A isn’t set to expire until 2026, but having emerged as the Italian outfit’s top-performing defensive player in his opening campaign, his standout displays have grabbed the attention of Roy Hodgson and those at Palace.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Eagles have ramped up their interest in the 23-year-old, though if the following update is to be believed, they have already taken their admiration one step further by submitting a bid to bring him to Selhurst Park.

Are Crystal Palace signing Schuurs?

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Crystal Palace have made a "first offer" for Schuurs and are "starting to make concrete moves" for their target. The SE25 outfit have, for now, tabled €25m (£21m) even though the defender's asking price is €30m (£25m), and it's stated that the player has "registered the interest".

Torino's 6 foot 2 colossus, however, is holding on to see if more clubs will join the race before saying yes to a move to the Premier League.

Where could Schuurs fit in under Hodgson?

Crystal Palace will be aware that they could lose Marc Guehi this summer who is being pursued by Tottenham Hotspur, so Hodgson will need a replacement should he depart, and having been dubbed a centre-back “mountain” by journalist Josh Bunting, Schuurs could be the perfect successor.

The Nieuwstadt native averaged 3.2 clearances and two aerial wins per league game last season, via WhoScored, so he's a real rock at the heart of the backline, not to mention that he recorded an 88.2% pass success rate which was higher than any of the regular starters at Palace, highlighting his calmness and composure in possession.

Schuurs, who has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in defensive midfield alongside his usual role, also likes to contribute at the opposite end of the pitch having provided two assists and scored one goal himself during the previous term, as per Transfermarkt, so he’s an incredibly well-rounded player and would be an asset for the boss to have in his squad.