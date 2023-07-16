Crystal Palace can take 'advantage' of the likes of Arsenal not being keen to take their interest in Perr Schuurs to the 'next level' by signing him at Selhurst Park, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Which clubs have showed interest in Perr Schuurs?

According to DAZN Italia via Italian Football TV, Crystal Palace have submitted a bid worth €35 million for Schuurs and are ready to offer him a four-year contract at Selhurst Park.

Football Insider report that Liverpool have identified the £29k-a-week as a 'top target' at Anfield and Schuurs is seen as a budget-friendly option for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp eyes defensive reinforcements.

Sporting Clube De Portugal central defender Goncalo Inacio and Micky van de Ven have also been linked with Liverpool, which could make the prospect of them agreeing a deal with Schuurs more complicated.

Arsenal have scouted Netherlands international Schuurs in the past and could look to land him in a surprise swoop this window, as stated on GIVEMESPORT, which read: "Torino’s Perr Schuurs is a left-field name to look out for if other plans do not work out, as they scouted him from a while back. He’s already been linked with a few clubs ahead of the window"

Last term, the 23-year-old made 36 appearances in all competitions for Torino, registering one goal and two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Crystal Palace could steal a march on some of their rivals to entice Schuurs to Selhurst Park.

Jones stated: "For some teams, certainly in the sense of Arsenal, I've just got a feeling that they haven't quite been willing to go the extra step to take their interest to the next level and if that's the case for Liverpool too, then Crystal Palace can take advantage of their situation. He is very highly-rated and also there's an opportunity here for Torino to make quite a big profit."

Who else is on Crystal Palace's radar this summer?

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will be keen to strengthen his squad to equip them with the tools to enjoy an exciting 2023/24 campaign and help to build on the positive momentum generated in the second half of last term at Selhurst Park.

According to The Sun, Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has emerged as a target to strengthen the Eagles' forward line; however, he will cost in the region of £35 million to prize away from the Emirates Stadium.

Italian journalist Daniel Speranza has claimed that AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere is another name who has been mentioned in connection with a move to Crystal Palace, detailing on Twitter: "After West Ham and Crystal Palace, Everton have also conducted a poll for Charles De Ketelaere in the last few hours," he tweeted. "The Milan is firm on its requests: about 30 million are needed. Reflections in progress by the English clubs."

Manchester United forgotten man Donny van de Beek has been linked with a host of clubs this summer as he looks to revive his career and Crystal Palace have been mentioned as a potential destination for the Netherlands international, as per 90min.