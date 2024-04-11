Crystal Palace are plotting a move to sign one 6 foot 3 star this summer as news comes to light that a cut-price deal could be likely.

Palace will back Glasner with signings for next season

Previous reports claim new manager Oliver Glasner is set for backing from chairman Steve Parish, as the south Londoners seek to push on and evolve under their Europa League-winning head coach.

The Eagles have won just one of their last six games since Glasner's debut in the dugout, a 3-0 home win over Burnley, with Palace just five points clear of the drop zone as things stand.

It is clear that they're in need of quality reinforcements in key areas, and Palace are widely tipped to sign a new striker among other positions when the window reopens.

"I think Glasner will assert himself by bringing a sense of physicality to Crystal Palace and also probably more of a modern approach to their attacking set-up than they perhaps had recently," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport, going on to claim the squad will get funded.

Crystal Palace's next league fixtures in battle against the drop Date Liverpool (away) April 14th West Ham (home) April 21st Newcastle United (home) April 24th Fulham (away) April 27th Man United (home) May 6th

"That won't come overnight. This squad isn't really capable of changing too much in the short term, but it'll get funded in the summer. Judging by what he's done so far in Germany, and judging by what he's capable of from a coaching perspective from people I've spoken to over there, they seem to think that actually, this is a really good appointment for Crystal Palace. After all of the protests from fans and accusations of them lacking ambition, this could actually prove to be a good appointment."

Given the possibility of Palace losing star defender Marc Guehi this summer, as a host of elite English sides circle around the centre-back, it is believed Glasner's side could opt to bring in another body for their backline.

Crystal Palace plotting move to sign Doekhi

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Crystal Palace are plotting a move to sign Danilho Doekhi from Union Berlin.

Glasner is said to be a "big admirer" of the centre-half, with former club Eintracht Frankfurt coming up against him multiple times in the Bundesliga. It's added that the door is open for Palace to strike a cut-price deal for Doekhi with his contract expiring next year.

"[Danilho] Doekhi is a very promising player," said Ronald de Boer on Doekhi back in 2022, when Rangers were linked.

"He is a physical central defender. He's tall but good with the ball and able to build up from behind. He's a good defender but can still learn and continue to improve.

"I think he's one for the future and would be a good signing."