Crystal Palace’s recruitment team are among the Premier League scouts plotting a transfer swoop on a £25 million midfielder, according to a recent report. Palace’s long wait for a Premier League win ended on Sunday as they claimed a surprise 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park. Pressure was mounting on manager Oliver Glasner, but he will hope that can ease as they claim their first league win of the season.

The run of poor results has left Glasner fighting for his job despite the positive impact he made last season, so much so that new managers were being linked with the role.

Gareth Southgate was someone who emerged as an option for the Eagles last week, but the chances of Palace securing the former England manager are very slim, as he wants to take a break from football. Former West Ham manager David Moyes was also mentioned as an option, with the Scot interested in the possible vacancy. But Glasner has picked up his first league win this season, and he will be hoping it gives him time to turn around the poor form.

Away from manager news, Palace already have their eye on a potential January or next summer signing despite the club’s poor form in the league. The South Londoners are monitoring Trabzonspor midfielder Batista Mendy, as the Turkish side are open to selling the player for £16.5 million, but not in January, as they would want to keep him until the end of the current campaign.

The transfer news doesn’t stop there for Palace fans, as the club also have their eye on another midfielder, who will cost more than Mendy.

Crystal Palace's recruitment team plotting £25m signing

According to Voetbal24, relayed by Tribal Football, Crystal Palace are one of several Premier League clubs scouting midfielder Raphael Onyedika. The 23-year-old midfielder currently plays for Belgian side Club Brugge and has done so since 2022, when he joined from Midtjylland.

Onyedika has become an important player for Brugge, helping them compete at the top in Belgium as well as in Europe, where he has grabbed one assist in three Champions League games this season, and the form he’s shown has earned him nine caps for Nigeria so far.

Now, according to this report, Palace are among the English clubs keeping an eye on him during this campaign. Brugge are said to be open to selling the midfielder when the January transfer window comes around, with their starting price being 30 million euros, which is roughly £25 million.

Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge stats Apps 103 Goals 4 Assists 4

Onyedika has had some disciplinary issues on the pitch this season for Brugge, but among the scouts who have watched him, there is no doubt about his talent and potential. The 23-year-old emerged on the radar of Galatasaray during the summer, but their efforts to sign the midfielder were rejected, leaving the door open for a move to the Premier League.