Crystal Palace are now plotting an "ambitious" summer move for an "incredible" forward, according to ex-scout Mick Brown, but he is unlikely to come cheap, with his club setting an asking price of at least £55m.

Palace planning for the summer

Palace have shown dramatic signs of improvement under Oliver Glasner after a slow start to the season, amassing the fifth-highest points total in the Premier League over the past 20 games, while also progressing to the FA Cup quarter-final yesterday.

However, the Eagles have a big summer ahead of them, with a replacement likely to be needed for Marc Guehi, who has attracted interest from a number of top clubs, and Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis has now been identified as a target.

Glasner is also keen to strengthen in attacking areas, with Liverpool's Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas thought to be of interest, while there is also interest in FC Midtjylland's Franculino Dju.

Palace may look to raid the Saints, who are likely to be relegated, for Harwood-Bellis, and they are also thought to be keen on one of their attacking players, with ex-scout Mick Brown telling Football Insider that Palace hold an interest in Tyler Dibling.

In an interview, Brown said: “Dibling is one of the names on their radar. Palace have been looking at him and I think they’ll be in the mix with the likes of Tottenham, who we’ve spoken about before, for his signature.

“They’ll be more likely to be able to offer first-team football, which could be a big thing for them.

“It might be an ambitious move when you look at the interest in him, but I don’t doubt Palace will be interested and will want to see if that deal is possible.”

Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Ipswich Town (h) March 8th Southampton (a) April 2nd Brighton & Hove Albion (h) April 5th Manchester City (a) April 12th Newcastle United (a) April 16th

Saints set to demand huge fee for Dibling

The Saints are thought to value Dibling at £55m, given how high