With Trevoh Chalobah set to return to Chelsea this month, Crystal Palace have reportedly turned their attention towards signing another young defender in his place.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Still far from safe from the threat of Premier League relegation, the last thing that Oliver Glasner's side needed was for Chelsea to recall Chalobah in the middle of the campaign. But with the Blues beginning to struggle on the pitch and defensive injuries mounting, they're doing exactly that to leave those at Selhurst Park frustrated and without one of their key options.

As one key man leaves, however, another could arrive in the form of Romain Esse. The young Millwall midfielder has been linked to Selhurst Park since the turn of the year and could yet complete a January switch alongside another young talent.

According to Africa Foot as relayed by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are now plotting a move to sign Ousmane Diao from FC Midtjylland, who could ask for over €4m (£3m) if they are to sanction the sale of their 20-year-old defender at some stage this year.

With Fulham also reportedly in the race to sign the centre-back, Crystal Palace have no time to wait around and ponder whether Diao is the right option for Glasner's side. If they are to get one over on their London rivals then they must act quickly this month.

Whether it's Diao or, indeed, another option, Crystal Palace must find a way to replace Chalobah before the end of the January transfer window.

"Complete" Diao compared to Rudiger

If the interest of Crystal Palace and Fulham wasn't impressive enough, then Jacek Kulig's praise should be enough to increase the defender's stock even further. The scout/writer described the 20-year-old as a "complete and dominant" defender before comparing him to Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger in what was quite the verdict last year.

What's more, Diao has already proven his ability on the biggest stage throughout the current campaign, featuring in the Champions League qualifiers and then the Europa League alongside domestic duties for Midtjylland - even scoring four goals from within their backline along the way.

All signs are pointing towards the top for the Senegal defender, who could yet stop off in the Premier League and at Crystal Palace on his way. The Eagles could certainly do with an added central defender in pursuit of Premier League survival.