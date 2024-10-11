Amid such a disastrous start in the current campaign, Crystal Palace have reportedly shifted their focus towards a potential new addition for Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles were well and truly flying at the start of Glasner's tenure in the second half of last season, even defeating Liverpool at Anfield in a statement victory, but the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has so far failed to replicate that form in the current campaign. Instead, those at Selhurst Park have looked more like relegation candidates than shock top-half competitors with a recent defeat against the Reds only adding to their problems.

With plenty to think about during the international break, Palace must turn things around when Premier League action returns and their trip to an in-form Nottingham Forest side hands Glasner the chance to finally get the Eagles' campaign up and running.

Whilst the focus will be on ending a crucial search for their first victory of the season, those behind the scenes at Selhurst Park could yet make some moves of their own away from the action to hand their manager a much-needed boost.

According to A Spor in Turkey, via Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are now plotting to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel, who recently failed to agree a new contract at Fenerbahce to throw his club future into major doubt. Now 26 years old, the right-back could get the chance to return to English football for the first time since leaving Queens Park Rangers in 2021.

Given that his current contract comes to an end next summer, Palace could be smart to wait to land a free deal instead of splashing out in the January transfer window. It's then that they'll hope to finally hand Osayi-Samuel his Premier League chance.

"Outstanding" Osayi-Samuel could finally get Premier League chance

From Blackpool and QPR to Fenerbahce, Osayi-Samuel has certainly taken the long way round to the top-flight, but Palace could now finally hand him the reward of playing in the Premier League, should they make their move. Arguably in his prime at 26 years old, the Nigerian may even step up to replace Daniel Munoz and leave the 28-year-old scrambling for his place under Glasner.

It's a rise that former QPR manager Mark Warburton may have seen coming from the off, having told the Brent & Kilburn Times during Osayi-Samuel's time at Loftus Road in January of 2020: "I'm delighted for him and it's good for the crowd to see a player who gets them off their seats which is what you want.

"Bright came off because we've got to look after the young players. I've never been booed at 6-0 before I've got to say. These demands, you can't be playing 21st, 26th, 29th, 1st, 4th or 5th whatever it might be without injury and fatigue.

"If you lose those boys for four to six week injuries, you can't afford to do that. Today he was outstanding and deserved the applause."