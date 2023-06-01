Crystal Palace have made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea about a summer move to Selhurst Park, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

Who will Crystal Palace sign this summer?

With Wilfried Zaha seemingly heading for the exit door upon the expiration of his contract at the end of next month, Palace will need to bring in a replacement, and Fabrizio Romano reports they have already made a bid for Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

The Eagles appear to be very keen on strengthening their attacking options, and they have recently been linked with a move for Gambia starlet Adama Bojang, while they are also said to be interested in Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

Plea is able to play on both wings and through the middle, which means he could be brought in to replace either Zaha or Jean-Philippe Mateta, with the latter player making it clear he wants to leave this summer.

Foot Mercato journalist Aouna reports Palace, and by extension chairman Steve Parish, are interested in signing the Monchengladbach forward, having already made initial contact, but there will be competition for his signature, with Fulham and West Ham United also said to be interested and making an approach.

The 30-year-old is thinking of leaving the German club, and Aouna claims he "dreams" of returning to Ligue 1, with Lyon "pushing" to bring him back. A move to the Premier League is not completely ruled out, but it appears as though he has his sights set on a return to his home country at the moment.

Who is Alassane Plea?

It is no real surprise the Frenchman is keen to return to Ligue 1, as he has been a resounding success in the French top flight in the past, registering 36 goals and 22 assists in 119 appearances in the competition during spells with Nice and Lyon.

The £79k-per-week forward moved to Monchengladbach in the summer of 2018, where he has also impressed, reaching double figures for goals in three out of the five seasons he has played in the Bundesliga.

Hailed as "extraordinary" by Gladbach legend Gunter Netzer, the one-time France international has displayed his remarkable playmaking abilities over the past year, averaging 0.46 assists per 90, in the 98th percentile compared to his positional peers.

Plea's attacking threat could make him a fantastic replacement for Zaha, and if Palace are able to tempt him into a move to the Premier League, he may prove to be an excellent addition to the squad.