Crystal Palace have made contact with Arne Slot about taking over at Selhurst Park, and they are now among the front runners to land the Feyenoord boss, according to a recent report from The Sunday Mirror.

What's the latest Crystal Palace manager news?

Roy Hodgson has made a fantastic start since being appointed as manager until the end of the season, with Palace winning their last three games in the Premier League, but he is not expected to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

Steve Cooper has previously been linked with the job, although the performances of his Nottingham Forest side may make the board think twice, with the Tricky Trees currently sat inside the relegation zone, having picked up one point in their last five games.

The Times detailed that Slot is of interest to multiple Premier League clubs, including Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, but a new update appears to indicate the south London club are in pole position.

According to the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (16/04, p70), via SpursWeb, the Eagles are currently the front runners to land the Feyenoord boss, having initiated contact with him recently.

Sporting director Dougie Freeman has held talks with the 44-year-old about replacing Hodgson at the end of the season, making the first move out of all the interested Premier League clubs.

Should Crystal Palace appoint Arne Slot as manager?

The Dutchman is doing a fantastic job in charge of Feyenoord, with his side currently eight points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, with just five games to go, meaning they are almost certain to win their first league title since 2017.

Not only that, but the former AZ Alkmaar manager's style of play would also be sure to excite Palace fans, being described as "ultra-attacking" by Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan, who also claims he is "very similar to Pep Guardiola".

Although the Bergentheim-born tactician is, as yet, unproven outside the Eredivisie, Erik Ten Hag has proven during his time at Manchester United that managers from the Netherlands are able to make the step up to the Premier League.

As such, Slot would be a very exciting appointment for Palace, and they should look to make progress in talks before the end of the season, at which point there is bound to be a number of Premier League clubs vying for his signature.