Crystal Palace are one of the clubs competing to sign Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx, who could be available for a fee of around €9m (£8m) this summer, according to a recent report from Spain.

Who are Crystal Palace signing this summer?

With Luka Milovojevic and James McArthur leaving this summer, Palace have made bringing in a new central midfielder one of their priorities, having already agreed a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma, who has now linked up with the squad.

Roy Hodgson seemingly has no plans to stop there, however, with Lyon's Romain Faivre also emerging as an option for the Eagles, and transfer expert Dean Jones thinks he could be a quality addition to the squad, saying:

"I think he’s a good level of player to be looking at. He's very confident on the ball. He’s very confident in his decision-making. He's got a bit of cheekiness about him too."

Palace had been keeping tabs on former FC Koln midfielder Ellyes Skhiri, however, the Tunisian has now completed a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, so Hodgson is now considering another player from the Bundesliga.

According to a report from Faro de Vigo (via Sport Witness), Palace are chasing Wolfsburg's Vranckx, but they are not the only Premier League club in the race for his signature, with Burnley and Fulham also said to be in the picture.

The central midfielder spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at AC Milan, but the Italian club have decided against making his stay permanent, and the door could now be open for a move elsewhere.

From the player's point a view, the goal is to move to England, however, he may also have the opportunity to sign for Celta Vigo, who are currently "well-placed" to win the race for his signature.

As the Belgian has three years left on his deal, Wolfsburg are still in a position to demand a fee to sanction his departure, and he could be available for around €9m (£8m).

Who is Aster Vranckx?

The Wolfsburg ace is only 20 years old, but he has already managed to rack up two senior caps for Belgium, and he has been playing first-team football for a number of years, having first made his breakthrough with KV Mechelen in the Jupiler Pro League.

Last season was a real opportunity for the youngster to kick on, but he did not make the impact he would've been hoping for at the San Siro, playing just 235 minutes in the Serie A across the entire season.

The maestro is now at an age where he needs regular game time if he is to fulfil his lofty potential, having been compared to Steven Gerrard by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who has also lauded him as one of a number of "talented" Belgian midfielders.

Having captained Belgium at youth level, there are indications that Vranckx would be a positive influence in the dressing room, and his first-team experience in the Bundesliga suggests he could be able to make the step up to the Premier League, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.