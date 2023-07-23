Crystal Palace are now considering a shock move for Aymeric Laporte, with the defender unsettled at Manchester City after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, according to a report from The Daily Star.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Palace may need to bring in a couple of new centre-backs this summer, amid the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi, and journalist Dean Jones thinks they would do well to keep hold of the duo, recently saying:

"At this moment in time, keeping those two together would probably be Palace's biggest statement in terms of signings over this summer because they've done a brilliant job. I mean, Guehi, they're trying to price out the market and Andersen, they're just hoping he decides to stay with them."

It appears as though the plan is to keep hold of the two centre-backs, but if they are forces into sales, they could make a move for Torino defender Perr Schuurs, with it recently being reported they are in advanced talks over a deal for the 23-year-old.

The Daily Star now report that Laporte is also being eyed by Roy Hodgson, in what would be a shock summer transfer, with Pep Guardiola's side ready to accept a loss and sell the centre-back for a fee of around £35m.

The defender cost Man City £58m back in January 2018, however he has recently become unsettled at the Etihad Stadium, given that he has fallen down the pecking order considerably in recent times, potentially opening the door for a move to Selhurst Park.

Hodgson wants to strengthen the centre-back area ahead of the new season, and the manager is focussing on bringing in players who are assured in possession, and also possess top-flight experience.

At the moment, the Eagles are reluctant to match City's asking price, and they would prefer to launch a bid later in the transfer window.

How good is Aymeric Laporte?

The Man City ace certainly ticks plenty of boxes for Palace, given that he has made 120 appearances in the Premier League, and he is very assured in possession of the ball.

Although his game time was heavy limited last season, making just 24 appearances across all competitions, the Spaniard impressed with his passing ability whenever he got the chance.

Over the past year, the France-born centre-back has averaged a pass-completion rate of 92.7% per 90, which places him in the 97th percentile compared to his positional peers, while he also ranks in the 99th percentile for number of passes attempted.

The 29-year-old has been lauded as "fantastic" by journalist Simon Bajkowski, who has also praised him for his ability to set up opportunities for his teammates, previously saying: "Aymeric Laporte showing again why he is the best defender City have got for creating chances from the back."

It is certainly ambitious for Palace to be considering a move for Laporte, however he has proven he could be an excellent replacement for Guehi and Andersen.