Crystal Palace are believed to be interested in signing Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom this summer, according to an exciting new transfer rumour.

Is Akpom having a good season?

The 27-year-old is having a season to remember for 'Boro, proving to be one of the Championship's best players and even winning the division's Player of the Season award last month. He has been a relentless source of goals throughout the campaign, netting 28 times in 37 appearances and helping his side into the playoff places.

Akpom still has work to do this season, in terms of helping inspire Michael Carrick's into the Premier League, with some tense playoff games now on the horizon this month. Should 'Boro failed to return to the top flight, however, there is sure to be interest in their star player's services once the summer transfer window arrives.

The Englishman's current deal expires at the end of this season, meaning he could be snapped up for free if he doesn't sign a new contract at the Riverside Stadium. That's where Palace come into play, as they eye up attacking reinforcements in the summer, and namely a new centre forward.

Could Crystal Palace sign Akpom this summer?

According to TEAMtalk, the Eagles are "ready to launch a move" for Akpom this summer and are "drawing up plans to bid for the former England U21 international", implying a new contract won't stop their attempt. It is also claimed that the striker would "relish" the opportunity to move back to London, having been in Arsenal's academy before departing back in 2018.

Palace will reportedly make a move for Akpom regardless of how Middlesbrough's playoff campaign goes, seeing him as a strong option to bring into the top flight.

He could certainly be an exciting signing, given the prolific nature in which he has scored for 'Boro this season, and while the step up to the Premier League is clearly great, he could be the man Palace are desperately in need for, in terms of providing consistent end product.

This season, Eberechi Eze is leading the scoring charts in the league with just eight goals, which highlights the need to bring in a true marksman who can net somewhere between 15 and 20 strikes per year. Granted, there is the risk that Akpom could find the move hard and not be as prolific, but he has been hailed as "incredible" by journalist Chris Wheatley, and at 27, would be coming in right in the prime of his career.