Crystal Palace have now entered the race to sign Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, who could be brought in as a replacement for Vicente Guaita, according to reports from Spain.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Palace offered Guaita a new contract earlier in the transfer window, with it being reported that the Spaniard is happy at Selhurst Park, and is willing to battle Sam Johnstone for a place in the starting XI next season - however, he is yet to sign a new deal.

The 36-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract, meaning his future is in doubt, and he has now emerged as a transfer target for Getafe, as reported by Marca (via Sport Witness).

Getafe are targeting Guaita as a potential replacement for Soria, who has now been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest recently making their interest clear.

The Eagles have also now joined the race for the 30-year-old, viewing him as an option to replace their current goalkeeper, amid the doubt surrounding his future at Selhurst Park, given that he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

In summary, Palace entering the race for Soria has caused Getafe to look at replacements for their goalkeeper, and Guaita has been "sounded loud" as a possible target, meaning the two clubs could end up swapping their goalkeepers this summer.

How good is David Soria?

Journalist Alvaro Canibe has recently hailed the £25k-per-week shot-stopper for the influence he has in the dressing room, as well as for his performances on the pitch, saying: "Thumbs up for David Soria. His excellent level on the pitch has only been surpassed by his courage, leadership and attitude off it. This season has made his importance clear. Captain without the armband. Colossal.

With an average Sofascore match rating of 6.97, the 6 foot 3 colossus was ranked as Getafe's second-best performing player in La Liga last season, and he particularly impressed when it came to saving penalties.

Up until April 8th last season, the Getafe star had saved four of the seven penalties he'd faced, more than any other goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues at that stage of the campaign.

Not only that, but the Madrid-born goalkeeper's save percentage in general is also very impressive, stopping an average of 75.3% of the shots he has faced per 90 over the course of the past year, placing him in the 81st percentile when compared to his positional peers.

The only potential criticism that could be made of the former Sevilla man is that he does not appear to be particularly good with his feet, given that he ranks in the 99th percentile for number of passes launched, and he is only in the 13th percentile for touches per 90.

That said, Soria could still be a really solid signing for Crystal Palace, as he would be more than capable of pushing Johnstone for a place in the starting XI next season.