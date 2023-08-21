Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in Dean Henderson and a new update has now been delivered.

Henderson wants regular playing time to boost his chances of making the England squad.

Palace face off against Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer and more details regarding the potential transfer have now emerged.

What's going on with Dean Henderson?

The Eagles are looking to sign a new 'keeper between now and the end of August when the window slams shut, with Vicente Guaita expected to move on.

It is Henderson who has reportedly emerged as a target for Palace in recent days, with the 26-year-old's plans a little up in the air at the moment. It is clear that Andre Onana has come in as first-choice between the sticks at United, while a return to Nottingham Forest hasn't developed, having been on loan there last season.

The one-cap England international is at a point in his career where he wants to be playing regularly, especially as it would aid his chance if making the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024 next summer.

Now, a fresh update regarding Palace's interest in Henderson this summer has emerged, with a move looking increasingly likely.

Will Crystal Palace sign Dean Henderson?

According to a key update from talkSPORT, Palace's plan is to sign the Englishman on loan this summer, potentially snapping him up on a permanent basis next year, and talks are now underway:

"Crystal Palace have held talks with Manchester United over a deal to sign Dean Henderson, talkSPORT understands. Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been desperate to sign a new goalkeeper after Vicente Guaita told the club he wanted to leave.

"And talkSPORT understands that discussions held are with regards to a loan move with the option to make the deal permanent.

"The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them stay in the Premier League. A permanent move to the City Ground had been expected but a deal could not be struck with United."

This could be the ideal scenario for all parties, allowing Henderson the move away that he needs, but giving Palace a season to assess whether he is worthy of being a permanent signing or not.

The United man has certainly proved his worth in the past, impressing at Forest last season before an injury ended his campaign prematurely, being hailed as "incredible" by Antonio Conte.

Henderson could be a really strong signing and an upgrade on Guaita, assuming the latter moves on, and at 26, he is still young for a goalkeeper and should only improve as the years pass, particularly if he can enjoy regular starts moving forward.

He is an extremely confident player who has total faith in his ability, and if were to come in and hit the ground running for Palace, he could help elevate them to another level moving forward, proving to be good with the ball at his feet and an expert shot-stopper.

To have played for both England and United speaks volumes, and while a move away from Old Trafford makes sense now, 13 clean sheets in 29 appearances for arguably the biggest club in the world is a good return, also winning an FA Cup along the way.