Crystal Palace still have time to complete some late signings in the summer transfer window and they are reportedly eyeing one audacious addition.

Will Crystal Palace make more signings?

The Eagles retained their Premier League status once again last season, with Roy Hodgson coming in and steadying the ship impressively, and the hope is that they are going to kick on again in 2023/24.

Palace have looked fairly good in the opening weeks of the campaign, winning 1-0 away to Sheffield United in their opening fixture, before losing 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Monday night ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford.

Some new signings have come in to bolster the options at Hodgson's disposal, including Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca, while Michael Olise decided against a move to Chelsea at the eleventh hour, before deciding to sign a new long-term deal at Selhurst Park.

Will Crystal Palace sign Eden Hazard?

According to a key update from Football Transfers, Palace are now 'plotting a shock move' for former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard this summer:

"Crystal Palace are plotting a shock move to save Eden Hazard from retirement, FootballTransfers understands. The Belgian is still a free agent after leaving Real Madrid earlier in the summer and there have been suggestions that Hazard could retire due to his persistent injury issues.

"We are told, however, that the feeling at Crystal Palace is quite different. Eagles boss Steve Parish believes that the 32-year-old still has something to offer, commercially and on the pitch. Head coach Roy Hodgson is also said to be keen for the move to happen.

"At this stage in his career, this would not be a grand comeback to the Premier League, but more of a last hurrah. Hazard would be offered a simple one-year deal with a pay-as-you-play structure. In other words, he would receive an inexpensive base salary but with the ability to augment his income through appearance and performance bonuses."

This could be quite a signing by Palace, with Hazard someone who has arguably been one of the most exciting attacking players of his generation, scoring 110 goals in 352 appearances for Chelsea, at a time when he was described as "world-class" by Hakim Ziyech.

Since joining Real Madrid, there is no question that the Belgian's career has absolutely plummeted, however, with injuries holding him back hugely, and only seven goals coming his way in 76 matches.

For that reason, there would be a clear risk to Palace signing Hazard, who is unquestionably past his best as a player, but at 32, he may still have something to offer if he can remain fit, considering the likes of superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are comfortably older yet still playing on a regular basis.

It is one of those signings that could ultimately go either way, with the risk that it could backfire but a chance that the Nike-sponsored ace could also find his groove again back in the Premier League, improving the level of everyone around him and enjoying the autumn of his career. Whether it happens remains to be seen, but Palace may look to take a punt on a pay-as-you-play deal.