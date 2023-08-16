Crystal Palace admire Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, and a new report has made it clear whether they will stand a chance of signing him before the end of the transfer window...

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Palace have had a very quiet summer transfer window up to this point, only signing Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca, but there have been plenty of outgoings, with star player Wilfried Zaha joining Galatasaray, and Michael Olise could also be off.

Chelsea have activated Olise's £35m release clause, and he is now poised to move to Stamford Bridge, meaning Roy Hodgson may have to strengthen his squad considerably before the transfer window closes in just over two weeks time.

The Eagles have started to identify some new attacking targets, with Sporting CP's Issakau Fatawu recently emerging as an option, and Hodgson is also keen on signing Southampton striker Che Adams, in what could be a £10m deal.

Although the main outgoings this summer have been in attack, Hodgson could also look at bolstering their backline this summer, and his side have now been named as potential suitors for Dier.

According to a report from 90min, Palace are one of several clubs that admire the Tottenham defender alongside Celtic, AS Monaco, a number of unnamed Bundesliga teams and Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Sporting CP would also contemplate a reunion with their former player, if they were to sell Goncalo Inacio in the next few weeks, with Benfica also monitoring him, so the 29-year-old is unlikely to have a shortage of offers on the table.

The report makes it clear that Spurs would be open to selling their £85k-per-week defender, given that he has fallen down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou, indicating that Palace, and all the other potential suitors could stand a good chance of signing him.

Why is Eric Dier not playing for Spurs?

The England international underwent surgery at the end of the season, meaning he was not central to Postecoglou's plans, and he has since been snubbed by the new Tottenham manager, having been overlooked for captaincy duties.

Having been omitted from the squad for Spurs' Premier League opener against Brentford, in what was purely a tactical decision, it appears as though the former Sporting man's time in north London is coming to an end.

A move across the capital may be exactly what he needs to reignite his career, and the centre-back could be a solid addition to Hodgson's squad, having been hailed as a "fantastic player" by former teammate Harry Kane.

Gareth Southgate has also hailed the Englishman for the influence he has both on and off the pitch, saying:

"We know what a good character he is. He fits in with the culture and has great international experience and leadership qualities."

Dier has a huge amount of Premier League experience, making 270 top-flight appearances, and he could help shore up the Palace backline. However, Hodgson's main aim currently should be to bring in some new attacking options, given that Zaha has already left, and Olise is set to sign for Chelsea, but a move for Dier looks like one to watch.