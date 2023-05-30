Crystal Palace are keen on making Graham Potter their next manager this summer, according to a rumour that has emerged from abroad.

Has Potter had a good season?

The 47-year-old's stock was extremely high early on in the season, as he continued to do a superb job in charge of Brighton, having guided them to a ninth-place finish last term.

Potter's performances at the Amex Stadium eventually earned him a move to Chelsea, with the Englishman taking over from Thomas Tuchel in west London. His time at Stamford Bridge largely ended up being a disaster, however, with a string of bad results and limp displays ultimately leading to his demise later in the campaign.

Since being sacked by the Blues, he has been on the lookout for a new club, with various teams believed to be eyeing him, including Leicester City, whose relegation from the Premier League may have damaged their chances.

With Roy Hodgson potentially on the way out of Selhurst Park after a short and successful stint back at Palace, a vacancy will also appear in south London. It looks as though Potter is the primary managerial target, according to a fresh claim.

Could Palace make move for Potter?

According to Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Palace, and by extension chairman Steve Parish, "absolutely" want to bring in Potter during the summer, as they "discuss" his potential appointment. There is no great depth regarding the negotiations in the report, however, so it remains to be seen how clsoe a deal is to being agreed.

The former Brighton and Chelsea boss, who shares the same agency as Jordan Ayew, could be a really exciting new manager for the Eagles next season, even though his recent struggles have damaged his reputation a little.

It is important to remember that the Blues have struggled throughout the season, however, getting through three managers and undergoing new ownership, so it would be unfair to judge Potter too harshly over what went on during his time in charge.

Instead, the success he enjoyed at Palace's bitter rivals Brighton should be focused on more, considering the eye-catching attacking football he played, how much he got out of his players and the tactical acumen that he often displayed.

Called a 'superb manager' by journalist Melissa Reddy, the 3-4-2-1 coach is somebody who could get the best out of the Eagles' talented attacking players, from Eberechi Eze to Michael Olise, and ensure that more entertaining days lie ahead at Selhurst Park after some poor performances during Patrick Vieira's final few months as manager.