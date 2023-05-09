Crystal Palace are interested in signing Colombian legend James Rodriguez during the summer transfer window, a new rumour has claimed.

Where is Rodriguez playing currently?

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career, scoring 26 goals in 90 caps for Colombia, as well as enjoying spells with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, among numerous others. This season, he has been plying his trade at Olympiakos, but he only made two Greek Super League appearances and his contract was terminated last month.

It means that Rodriguez is now a free agent and will be on the lookout for a new club, and while his best days are arguably now behind him, he could still be a wanted man, having won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup, following an exceptional tournament that saw him score six times.

Palace will be on the lookout for new signings once this season reaches its conclusion, and a fresh update suggests that they could be in the race to snap up the midfielder.

Could Palace make summer move for Rodriguez?

According to journalist Christian Martin for AS in Colombia [via Sport Witness], the "doors of the Premier League would be open" for Rodriguez to move there this summer. Palace are mentioned in the report, but there is also believed to be interest from Bournemouth and Everton. He went to add more regarding the situation, as the Eagles weigh up a potential move:

"We understand that he prioritises continuing in European football. Could it be England? We understand that yes, there is a possibility that clubs like Crystal Palace, Bournemouth or even Brighton itself, who are not used to making this type of signing, at least find out the conditions in which the Colombian could arrive. "The English clubs have the money, the greats of Scotland too. No one would be deprived of at least evaluating the possibility of bringing James to the UK. From our sources, the inquiries have been, through intermediaries, from Crystal Palace, by Bournemouth, from Everton themselves."

Rodriguez would certainly be a high-profile signing by Palace in the summer, considering he has been hailed as "world-class" by Alvaro Arbeloa in the past, but there would clearly be a risk element to it.

As mentioned, there is a strong argument to say that he is not the player he used to be, given his age and lack of impact at Olympiakos, and injuries have also continually plagued him throughout his career. Granted, the fact that he would arrive for free would make it less of a gamble, but his wage demands could be high and Palace would be wiser to look at bringing in a younger alternative.