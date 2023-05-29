Crystal Palace attacker Jean-Philippe Mateta wants to leave the club this summer, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

How has Mateta fared this season?

The Eagles' 2022/23 season is done and dusted, with Roy Hodgson impressively steering them clear of Premier League relegation during the latter weeks of the campaign, having looked threatened by the drop at one point.

While a number of individuals have clearly pulled their weight - Eberechi Eze, for example, who has scored 10 goals and registered four assists in the league - Mateta is someone who has disappointed overall. The £50,000-a-week striker has scored just two league goals in 29 appearances, and while only six of those have admittedly been starts, it is still a poor return that has summed up his struggles in the final third.

While the 25-year-old is contracted to Palace until the summer of 2026, it could be that a change happens before the start of next season - one that will benefit all parties. A new update certainly suggests that that could be the case.

Could Mateta leave Palace this summer?

According to L'Equipe [via Get French Football News], Mateta wants to leave Selhurst Park during the summer transfer window, with his lack of football proving to be frustrating for him. He wants to ensure that his career doesn't start to fizzle out and he sees his future lying away from south London moving forward.

As mentioned, the Frenchman exiting Palace in the coming weeks and months is surely something that would be the best outcome for everyone concerned, from the player himself to the Eagles. It is clear that he isn't considered a key player currently, and while that could change under a different manager if Hodgson moves on, it still feels unlikely at this point.

Given Mateta's contract situation, Palace find themselves in a strong bargaining position, so they could recoup much of the money paid for him in 2021, using those funds to bring in a superior option.

It is simply a move that hasn't worked out overall, even though Patrick Vieira has called him a "massive" player in the past, and it is hopefully a saga that is sorted sooner rather than later. Should Mateta suddenly have a change of heart, keeping hold of him certainly wouldn't be a disaster, but he has shown over an extended period that he isn't up to the level required.