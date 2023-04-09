Crystal Palace are believed to be interested in signing Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Is Kyogo having a good season?

The 28-year-old has become an influential player for the Hoops since arriving from Vissel Kobe back in 2021, scoring 48 goals in just 74 appearances, as well as chipping in with 10 assists. This season, he has netted 22 times in 26 Scottish Premiership matches, standing out as one of the most effective attacking players in the division.

Kyogo's brilliance stood out again on Saturday as Celtic beat bitter rivals Rangers 3-2 at Parkhead, with the Japanese scoring two of his side's goals on the day, as they edge closer to the title glory this season.

While the forward's current Hoops deal doesn't expire until the end of the 2024/25 season, it could be that he looks for a new challenge this summer, with a move to the Premier League possibly on the cards. That's where Palace come into play, as they look to make some key signings during the upcoming window.

Could Palace snap up Celtic man this summer?

According to Football Insider, the Eagles have "watched the 28-year-old regularly this season and have been left impressed by his performances". Celtic are believed to be "braced for offers" for one of their most important players, while a "bid of £15million could be enough to prise the forward away from Parkhead".

Kyogo could be a really shrewd signing by Palace this summer, coming in as a slightly different option than the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. The 16-cap and three-goal Japan international leads the line with a combination of quality, hard work and team ethic, not only scoring goals at a regular rate but also providing for others, as his aforementioned assist tally highlights.

The Eagles are lacking a ruthless goalscorer currently, with Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Matete scoring just five times between them in the Premier League. Granted, Kyogo could find the step up from the Scottish Premiership tough to adjust to, but he should still be a strong option than the current Palace attacking central pair, having been called "outstanding" by Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

At 28, Kyogo is at peak age to come in and make an immediate impact at Selhurst Park, possessing plenty of experience at this point in his career, but also still hopefully remaining in and around his prime years for the foreseeable future.