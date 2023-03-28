Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is the subject of interest from Tottenham in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

How is Guehi doing this season?

The Eagles may not be having a good season currently, sitting 12th in the Premier League and not winning in the competition since New Year's Day, but Guehi has certainly been one of their better players. The Englishman has started 27 of his side's 28 league matches, averaging 3.7 clearances per game and 1.6 tackles per game.

Guehi's partnership at the back with Joachim Andersen has continued to be solid, despite Palace's struggles at the other end of the pitch, and they remain important figures heading into the future. It may not be easy for the south Londoners to keep hold of him, however, with bigger clubs potentially looking to sign him at the end of the season.

Now, a new update has emerged - one that suggests the 22-year-old could move on but remain in London this summer.

Could Guehi be off to Spurs?

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Guehi "is at the top of Tottenham’s list" ahead of the summer window, with managing director Fabio Paratici seeing him as a "hugely exciting prospect" to bring to the club. The report goes on to state that "Palace are wanting between £50-60million for the young defender if they stay in the Premier League, with that fee set to be slashed if they suffer relegation".

Guehi is contracted to Palace until the summer of 2026, putting the Eagles in a strong bargaining position, in terms of wanting a huge transfer fee for his services.

In truth, it is no great surprise to see a club of Spurs' stature wanting to sign Guehi in the summer, with the defender someone with huge potential who has been described as both "massive" and an "absolute tank" by Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik. At 22, he should only become an even more polished and dominant centre-back as the years pass, possibly even becoming a mainstay of England's defence eventually, having won three caps for the Three Lions to date.

The hope is that Palace hold onto Guehi, of course, and their only chance of achieving that goal is if they remain in the Premier League this season, which should act as a huge incentive to stay in the top flight and put an end to this dreadful recent run of form.