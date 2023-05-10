Crystal Palace are likely to have Fulham boss Marco Silva on their wanted list to take over as manager at the end of the season, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Crystal Palace manager news?

According to journalist James Olley, Roy Hodgson is unlikely to have any aspirations of staying on as manager beyond the end of the season, and the Palace hierarchy have started to run the rule over potential replacements for the 75-year-old.

HLTCO host Dan Cook has mooted the idea of Arne Slot taking the reins at Selhurst Park, and it has been reported sporting director Dougie Freeman has already made contact with the Feyenoord boss.

Austrian coach Adi Hutter is reportedly desperate to take over at a Premier League club, and there are still indications that the Eagles could make a move for the former Borusssia Monchengladbach boss.

However, a new option is now emerging from closer to home, as The Daily Mail report Silva is likely to be a candidate for the Palace job at the end of the season, although there are a number of teams set to do battle for the Fulham boss.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and West Ham United are also named as potential suitors for the 45-year-old, but he is currently said to be happy in west London and is open to signing an extension.

If that situation changes, Palace know that the terms of the Portuguese coach's existing deal mean he can be released from his contract for a fee of £6m.

Should Crystal Palace appoint Marco Silva?

It would perhaps be an unusual move if the Fulham boss were to move to Selhurst Park, given that his current side have had a better season, currently eight points better off in the Premier League table.

However, if the Eagles were able to tempt the Lisbon-born manager into a move across the capital, he could be a very shrewd appointment, given the fantastic job he has done with the Cottagers since winning the Championship last season.

Fulham are well on track to finish in the top half of the Premier League, which is a fantastic achievement for a newly-promoted side, and they came close to reaching the FA cup semi-finals, before a late fightback from Manchester United.

Hailed as a "genius" by former player Tom Taylor, while also being praised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Silva would be a very exciting appointment for the Eagles.