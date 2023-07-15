Crystal Palace have submitted a proposal for Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca this summer, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Matheus Franca?

The 19-year-old is seen as a big talent back in his homeland of Brazil, already picking up plenty of experience despite not yet being out of his teens. He has racked up 54 appearances for Flamengo, scoring nine goals in that time, and he also won six caps for Brazil's under-16s in the past.

Franca's current contract doesn't expire until December 2027, so Flamengo are in a strong bargaining position when it comes to the attacker's future, being able to demand big money for his signature and not having to worry about losing him on the cheap any time soon.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Brazilian a number of times recently as they look to make some significant progress in the summer transfer window, but it looks as though Palace are also in the mix to sign him, as they eye up an ambitious piece of transfer business.

Could Crystal Palace sign Franca?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided an update on Franca's future, confirming Palace's interest in the youngster, but also talking up a potential move to Chelsea:

"Crystal Palace have submitted a formal proposal for Matheus França. Talks are ongoing for the Brazilian talent. Understand Franca’s open to the move despite interest from Chelsea - #CFC spoke to Flamengo but no bid as €25m is still excessive."

Franca could be a hugely exciting signing for Palace this summer, especially if they can beat Chelsea to his services, acting as something of a statement signing. Fabio Matias, Under-20s coach at Flamengo, has spoken glowingly about him in the past, saying:

"He has many important aspects to his game. In addition to technical and tactical ability, he has a very good understanding of the game.

"That makes him stand out because he interprets spaces well. The most talented players have an understanding of space and how to manage that. He also has the ability to be decisive in front of goal and is a great finisher."

Franca could be viewed as the latest attacking starlet at Palace, with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise developing so much down the years, and he could even help fill the potential void left by Wilfried Zaha should the Eagles legend move on to pastures new this summer following a memorable couple of spells in south London.

Primarily a central-attacking midfielder, the young South American can also play out wide, and such versatility could appeal to Roy Hodgson as he looks to make key reinforcements and bring in players who can be effective in the present and the future.

Chelsea do appear to be the favourites to sign Franca, however, considering they are a bigger club who have a greater chance of winning trophies moving forward, but it is certainly encouraging to see Palace in the picture as things stand, as they look to beat one of their London rivals to the signature of a top young talent.