Crystal Palace youngster Michael Olise is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window, according to a worrying new report.

How is Olise doing at Crystal Palace?

The Eagles have managed to pull away from the relegation zone since the arrival of Roy Hodgson, but it has still proved to be a disappointing season overall, with bigger things expected under Patrick Vieira.

Someone who continues to catch the eye is Olise, however, with the 21-year-old's technical ability up there with the best at Selhurst Park currently. He has registered nine assists in the Premier League in 2022/23 to date, highlighting his creativity, and he has also scored twice, including a stunning last-gast free-kick at home to Manchester United.

The Englishman's quality means that other clubs are sure to be interested in making a move for him this summer, although his current Palace doesn't expire until 2026, which does at least put them in a strong bargaining position. It looks as though one of Europe's biggest teams are eyeing up a move, following a fresh update.

Could Olise be off to PSG this summer?

According to L'Equipe, PSG see Olise as a potential summer target, as they look to change up their approach in the transfer market and bring in young talent. Lionel Messi will leave at the end of the season and supporters also want Neymar to move on, and the Palace starlet is an option to come in.

It remains to be seen if a formal offer is tabled for the attacking midfielder, but all this does is highlight what a special prospect the Eagles have in their ranks. As mentioned, his current contract situation does at least mean that Palace can demand a huge amount of money for Olise's services, but losing him at this point in his career would be a massive blow, with so much more hopefully come from him in south London.

He has been hailed as a "special" player by Vieira in the past, with his wand of a left foot capable of changing a game with a moment of magic, as shown by his aforementioned free-kick against United, which earned Palace a 1-1 draw back in January.

Hopefully, Olise's head won't be turned by PSG's rumoured interest and he will continue to ply his trade at Palace for as long as possible, but a player of his calibre may not be content to stay put for too much longer unless things improve, which should act as an incentive for everyone at the club.