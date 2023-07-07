Crystal Palace are interested in signing Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh transfer update.

Who is Perr Schurrs?

The Eagles could well be in the market for a new central defender this summer, especially if either Marc Guehi or Joachim Andersen move on, or both for that matter. That would clearly be a massive blow, however, and the hope is that both stay put beyond deadline day later this year, adding depth and quality rather than being forced to replace it.

One player who has been linked with a move to Palace in the near future is Schuurs, who has emerged as a talented young defender in recent years. The £42,000-a-week centre-back is currently plying his trade at Torino, standing out as a key player for his side, as highlighted by 28 starts in Serie A last season.

The 23-year-old is also a 17-time capped Netherlands Under-21 international, with the step-up to the senior team potentially not too far away. He has even been compared to compatriot and Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk, who is widely regarded as one of the leading centre-backs of his generation, which says so much about his potential as a player.

Now, a new update regarding Palace's pursuit of Schuurs has emerged, with it looking increasingly likely that he could make the move to the Premier League this summer.

What's the latest on Perr Schuurs to Crystal Palace?

According to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], the Eagles have "sent out emails and calls" to Torino regarding a move for their prized defender in the coming weeks, with the Italian side becoming concerned that they could lose him during the current transfer window.

Palace have "returned to knock on the door" of the central defender, who was previously at Ajax before making the move to his current club last summer. The south Londoners are described as "rich in money" in the report, suggesting signing him wouldn't be issue, with Torino holding out for €40m (£34.2m), which would be a record amount for Palace.

An "exceptional offer" would tempt them to sell, even though they are desperate to retain his services for the foreseeable future.

Schuurs could be a fantastic signing for Palace, coming in as a potential replacement for Andersen, as the report alludes to. Losing their current hero would clearly be a blow, but the Dutchman could be an ideal replacement, possessing quality both in and out of possession.

Last season, the rising star averaged 3.2 clearances and 1.7 tackles per game in Serie A, while he also won two aerial duels per match and enjoyed an 88.2% pass completion rate in the league, showing he is effective on both sides of the ball.

He is also four years younger than Andersen, so he would be considered a long-term signing who should only improve in the coming years, and he and Guehi could forge the next dominant central defensive partnership at Selhurst Park.

It is so encouraging to see the Eagles being so willing to splash the cash during the summer, as Roy Hodgson looks to clear them away from the relegation zone in 2023/24, instead aiming for a mid-table finish in the Premier League instead.