Paris Saint-Germain are "working on" a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Zaha leaving Palace this summer?

The future of the Eagles hero has been a major talking point of late, with his second spell at Selhurst Park potentially coming to an end in the very near future.

Zaha's current Palace contract expires at the end of this month, meaning he will be able to talk to other clubs about a free transfer from July 1st onwards. As of yet, there are few signs that the 30-year-old will sign a new deal in south London, which has therefore made it increasingly clear that a move away will come to fruition.

There is likely to be plenty of interest in the Ivorian, considering the talent he possesses - he has scored 90 goals and registered 76 assists for the Eagles - and one of Europe's biggest clubs appear to be circling for his signature.

Are PSG set to make a move for Zaha?

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that PSG are interested in signing Zaha this summer, also hoping to sign France international Marcus Thuram at the same time:

"Wilfred Zaha, on Paris Saint-Germain list as free agent alongside Marcus Thuram. PSG are working on both deals but will make decision next week. "Zaha has also bids from Saudi but he’s giving priority to European clubs, as Le Parisien called today about PSG."

Losing Zaha would clearly be a huge setback for Palace, considering what a talismanic figure he is, so often proving to be their attacking inspiration.

While it could be argued that his very best days could now possibly be behind him, given his age, there is still a feeling that he has so much to offer - he scored seven times in the Premier League last season - acting as a guiding light to younger attacking teammates such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

The hope is that Zaha has a change of heart and ultimately decides to sign an extension at Selhurst Park, seeing out the rest of his career there, but it would be hard to begrudge him a move to a club like PSG, considering they can offer him Champions League football.

If he does leave, he should be remembered as possibly Palace's greatest player of the Premier League era - if he stays put, it will only enhance his legend, and the fact that he hasn't yet made a decision does at least give supporters some hope.