Lyon midfielder Romain Faivre has the potential to be a shrewd summer signing for Crystal Palace, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Who is Romain Faivre?

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at FC Lorient, scoring five goals in Ligue 1, as well as chipping in with a further three assists in the competition. He is permanently registered at Lyon, however, where he has made 28 appearances to date, netting three times along the way.

It could be that Faivre looks for a new challenge during the summer transfer window, however, and a move to the Premier League certainly doesn't look to be out of the question. Palace are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, as they look to make positive progress in the transfer market before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Everton and Fulham are also believed to be in the mix, though, with it looking increasingly likely that the midfielder will depart Lyon, even though his current deal there doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

Would Faivre be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones talked up the idea of Palace completing the signing of Faivre in the summer transfer window:

"I think he’s a good level of player to be looking at. He's very confident on the ball. He’s very confident in his decision-making. He's got a bit of cheekiness about him too."

Faivre could be a really strong option for Palace this summer, coming in as someone who can provide various different attributes in the middle of the park. Last season, the £18,000-a-week midfielder averaged three dribbles per game, highlighting the attacking quality and risk-taking ability that he possesses, but he also made 0.8 tackles per match, which while far from earth-shattering, still shows that he can do a job defensively.

Midfield is certainly an area of the pitch that the Eagles could do with improving, as Roy Hodgson looks to bring in the right players after committing his future to the club for another season, with Faivre providing more of a creative spark than someone like Will Hughes, for example, who only chipped in with one goal and assist apiece in the Premier League last term.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has said that "Romain Faivre has something few players have - he breaks lines", which is high praise from such a legendary footballing figure, and it is that ability to provide that extra spark in the middle of the park that could help take Palace up a level moving forward, also getting even more out of attacking stars such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

There is clearly strong competition for Faivre's signature, so it won't be easy for the Eagles to get their man, but the lure of moving to London could as a potential advantage, given the appeal of living in and around the city, and Palace could also be considered less of a relegation-threatened candidate than Everton and Fulham in 2023/24.