Crystal Palace are out of form in the Premier League, losing three of their last four matches.

Currently the sixth-lowest scorers in the division, Palace have struggled to find the back of the net this season and with the transfer window on the horizon, Roy Hodgson could splash the cash on new recruits.

If the Eagles successfully nail their recruitment strategy, this is how their starting XI could look like by the end of January...

1 GK - Sam Johnstone

A reliable shot-stopper in between the sticks, Johnstone is pushing for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros next summer with his excellent performances for Palace this term. The 30-year-old has replaced the injured Dean Henderson in admirable fashion, only conceding 16 goals in the Premier League, ranking them as the joint sixth-best defence.

2 RB - Archie Gray

It's no secret that Palace need to bolster at right back. Although Joel Ward is a reliable presence in that role, at the age of 34, he isn't getting any younger.

Hodgson could replace the veteran defender with someone half his age by capturing highly-rated Leeds United right-back, Archie Gray.

According to TEAMtalk, Palace are interested in the 17-year-old, who has become a fully-fledged member of the first team at Elland Road and established himself in the Championship, featuring 15 times.

3 CB - Joachim Andersen

It is hard to put into words how important Joachim Andersen is to the Eagles, but the Danish destroyer is sensational at reading the game and making vital clearances for his team.

He's made the most clearances per game (6.1) in the Palace squad, completed the second most passes (54.7) and averaged the highest average Sofascore rating (7.45) this season.

4 CB - Marc Guehi

Now fully established himself as a regular on the international scene for England, Marc Guehi's presence as one of the league's best defenders continues to grow while admitting to emulating the great Paolo Maldini with his defensive performances.

With a pass completion of 90% - the highest of any player in the squad - his elegance in possession and exquisite passing range are also crucial to kickstarting attacks from deep.

5 LB - Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell is everything you'd want in a full-back from a defensive point of view. He possesses the pace to keep up with the league's best attackers, times his tackles to perfection and is a crucial component to the dynamism down Palace's left flank having featured in every minute this term.

6 CM - Cheick Doucoure

Doucoure was wanted by Liverpool in the summer to replace Fabinho at the base of their midfield, although Palace held firm in their valuation, and he remained at Selhurst.

The Malian's exceptional defensive attributes are a searing indictment of his quality and is one of the best ball-winning midfielders in the division, ranking seventh in the Premier League for tackles (33) and in the top 4% against his positional peers for interceptions.

7 CM - Jefferson Lerma

Similarly to his midfield partner, Jefferson Lerma is a box-to-box midfielder who uses his strength to both win defensive duels and also to score goals in and around the box.

A powerhouse in the air, ranking in the top 1% for aerial duels against his positional peers in the Premier League while also ranking in the top 3% for interceptions, the Colombian's physical attributes are integral to his side's defensive solidity.

8 RW - Michael Olise

Michael Olise has suffered injury troubles since tearing his hamstring for France U21's at the European Championship in June, however, the fleet-footed Frenchman has now returned from those setbacks.

A natural talent, who possesses a wand of a left foot, Olise produced a whopping 11 assists last term - and if he can back to that scintillating form - Palace will have one hell of a player on their hands.

9 CAM - Pablo Solari

While the return of Olise may provide it, Palace are still crying out for more creativity from midfield, which is why River Plate attacking midfielder, Pablo Solari, has popped up on their radar.

According to TyC Sports - as relayed by Sport Witness - the Argentine giants could be willing to do a deal below the €20m (£17.4m) release clause in the player’s contract.

The 22-year-old was in blistering form for his side in 2023, plundering 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions from attacking midfield and on the right wing.

10 LW - Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace's most influential player and arguably the first name on the team sheet, Eberechi Eze has operated predominantly as a central attacking midfielder this season, however, if the Eagles were to land Solari, the Englishman could shuffle out to the left wing, where he's played in the past.

Hailed by former manager Patrick Vieira as a "different class", Eze is the kingpin at Selhurst Park and possesses the unique ability to produce a moment of quality in a flash - like any top player and has matched the league's best this term through his impeccable dribbling ability.

11 ST - Youssoufa Moukoko

Despite scoring six goals this term, Odsonne Edouard could be ousted from the team for Youssoufa Moukoko, if Hodgson manages to bring him on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

According to TEAMtalk, Palace and Fulham are two clubs interested in capturing the 5 foot 10 German wonderkid - who has been dubbed "outrageous" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - on a temporary basis.

The 19-year-old, who was once described by Erling Haaland as "the biggest talent in the world", has struggled to live up to that tag this season with only two goals in 11 outings, although a move to England could help reignite his prodigious talents.