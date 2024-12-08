Crystal Palace are now keen on signing a "brilliant" attacker who is available on a free transfer, according to a report.

Palace improving

After a concerning start to their Premier League campaign, Palace's results have picked up in recent weeks, collecting eight points from their last four outings.

Most recently, the Eagles played out a 2-2 draw with reigning champions Manchester City, indicating they have turned the corner under the helm of Oliver Glasner. However, the manager may still be keen to strengthen his squad this January.

As it stands, Glasner's side are only just above the bottom three, meaning their improved form will need to continue if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle towards the back end of the season.

To make sure they avoid the dreaded drop, Palace have started to run the rule over potential January signings, and it was recently reported that they believe Man City's James McAtee will be available this winter, most likely for a fee of around £20m.

McAtee is not the only player on the shortlist, as the Eagles are said to have made an approach to sign Chesterfield striker James Berry-McNally, who is valued at around £5m by his current employers.

Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (a) December 15 Arsenal (h) December 22 Bournemouth (a) December 27 Southampton (h) December 30 Chelsea (h) January 5

Palace targeting Ryan Kent

It is clear that Glasner is looking to strengthen his attacking options this winter, and another target has now entered the frame, with reports from Spain detailing that Palace are among the teams interested in signing free agent Ryan Kent.

However, there is set to be stiff competition for Kent's signature, as Ipswich Town and Leicester City are also said to be keen on the winger, who most recently played for Fenerbahce.

Given the Englishman's contract status, he is available on a free transfer, which makes him an attractive option for the three Premier League clubs, who are all looking to add depth to their squads.

The 28-year-old is also well-liked due to his versatility in attack, which allows him to play on the wing and in more central roles.

It is fair to say the winger was unimpressive during his time in Turkey, picking up just one goal and two assists in 19 appearances in all competitions, but he could yet be a decent signing for Palace.

The former Rangers man was exceptional during his time north of the border, weighing in with 33 goals and 56 assists in 218 appearances, so if he is able to get back to that level, he will almost certainly improve the Eagles.

Once hailed as "brilliant" by journalist Josh Bunting, Kent has proven he is capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the past, so it is exciting news that Palace are in the race for his signature, particularly considering it is a low-risk move.