Crystal Palace are now expected to make a bid for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this summer, according to recent reports from Turkey.

Who is Sacha Boey?

Boey has caught eye with his fantastic performances for Galatasaray this season, averaging a 7.26 match WhoScored match rating in the Turkish Super Lig, which ranks the right-back as the second-best performer in his squad.

The Frenchman is coming to the end of just his second season in Turkey, and he is still contracted until June 2025, however he could be on the move this summer, with a number of teams looking to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report from Fotomac, a whole host of clubs from across Europe are expected to make bids for the 22-year-old this summer, including Palace, Arsenal and Wolfsburg, meaning competition for his signature is going to be fierce.

Galatasaray are set to demand at least €15m (£13m) to sanction the departure of the defender, who is now set to leave the Turkish club, and they have already set their sights on potential replacements, including former Arsenal man Hector Bellerin.

Will Crystal Palace sign Boey?

It is clear that Palace will need to sign a new right-back in the summer, given that both Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, with no new deal seemingly on the horizon for either player.

Given that both players are approaching the latter stages of their career, a younger option may be required even if one of them ends up staying at Selhurst Park, and Boey could prove to be an excellent signing.

Hailed as a "true warrior" by members of the media, the former Rennes man has done a stellar job defensively for Galatasaray this season, averaging 2.7 tackles per game in the Super Lig, the second-highest amount of any player in the squad.

That figure is a huge increase on the amount of tackles any Palace player has amassed in the Premier League, with Ward averaging 1.8, and Clyne just 1.2, while Boey also scores higher than both of them for interceptions.

It is no guarantee the Galatasaray ace would be a success at Selhurst Park, given that he is unproven outside of the Super Lig, but he has shown very promising signs this season, and the Eagles should at least test the waters with a bid.