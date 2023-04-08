Crystal Palace are interested in signing Feyenoord attacker Santiago Gimenez during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

How is Jimenez playing this season?

The 21-year-old is enjoying a season to remember for the Eredivisie side, standing out as arguably one of the most dangerous players in the division. He has scored nine league goals in just 14 starts over 2022/23, while in the Europa League, he has found the net five times.

Gimenez only moved to Europe last year after impressing for Cruz Azul back in his homeland of Mexico, but he has hit the ground running and looks like an exciting young talent. For that reason, Feyenoord could find it difficult to keep hold of one of their most prized assets at the end of the season, even though his current deal there doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

With Palace in need of bolstering their attacking options ahead of next season, it looks as though they see the Mexican as a potential transfer target.

Could attacker be off to Crystal Palace?

Speaking to FR12.nl [via Sport Witness], Arne Slot has tried to persuade Gimenez to remain with Feyenoord, even though Palace's interest is noted in the report, along with rivals Brighton, and they could both battle it out for the player this summer.

Slot said this on Gimenez amid both Palace and Brighton's interest.:

"I would very much like to see Santiago stay with Feyenoord even longer. It would be very good for him to stay an extra year and I will give him that advice, but it is difficult for me to assess what his will is and what opportunities he can get. "Gimenez can do much better. He is 21 years old and has only been with us for six months in another competition and in another continent. It would be special if a player of 21 years old were already at his peak, I don’t think that is likely. "We are working on making him as complete as possible. We first tried to get him fitter, which worked out quite well. He is getting better and better. He already had the qualities he had in the beginning. Now we are not only trying to make him an all-rounder, but also to use him better."

Gimenez could be exactly what Palace are looking for in the summer window, with the Eagles profligate in front of goal this season and scoring just 24 goals in 29 Premier League outings.

He could lead the line impressively at Selhurst Park, with his goalscoring record in 2022/23 so superior to the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who have netted just five league goals between them.