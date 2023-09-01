Highlights Crystal Palace are actively searching for another striker before the transfer deadline to ensure they have enough attacking options.

Hugo Ekitike and Kelechi Iheanacho were previously considered targets, but Palace has now pulled out of the race to sign them in favour of a more versatile forward.

Crystal Palace are now preparing a late move for a talented Serie A striker who has previously shown potential with his goalscoring record in the Eredivisie.

Crystal Palace are now readying a move for Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, having recently been given a major boost in the race for his signature...

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones confirmed that Palace will be looking to add another striker to the squad before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline, saying:

"I think the main thing for Hodgson, from what I understand, is he just wants another goal-getter. He wants to know that he's got another option in the box that can convert chances.

“Hodgson and his team are very confident that Crystal Palace aren't going to be in relegation trouble this season. But they are also aware that they're probably two injuries short of being really up against it. That's why they're looking to add a couple of faces in these last few days."

At one stage, Hugo Ekitike was considered one of the Eagles' key striker targets, but it appears as though the Paris Saint-Germain forward could be on his way to Eintracht Frankfurt instead, as that is where his current employers want to send him.

In the same report from The Evening Standard, it is detailed that Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho was the primary target, but Palace have now pulled out of the race to sign the Nigerian, as they intend to bring in a more versatile forward.

According to a report from Football Insider, Crystal Palace are now readying a late move for Van Hooijdonk, having been handed a major boost in the race for his signature, with his move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg recently breaking down.

Wolfsburg submitted an £8m offer, but were unable to agree a deal with Bologna, opening the door for a late move to England, with both Palace and Brentford keen on signing the forward.

The Eagles are looking to replace Wilfried Zaha, who left to join Galatasaray earlier this summer, and the Bologna marksman could fit the bill, particularly considering he is versatile enough to be able to play as a striker or on the left wing.

Who is Sydney van Hooijdonk?

The son of former Celtic man Pierre van Hooijdonk was born in Breda, the Netherlands, and made his breakthrough with local club NAC Breda, where he scored 16 goals in the 2020/21 campaign, and he managed to do even better last season.

With Eredivisie side Heerenveen, the Dutchman managed to score 19 goals in all competitions, which indicated he may have been ready to compete for first-team football at Bologna, but he has played just three minutes of football so far this season.

From the outside, it is a little strange the Italian club are unwilling to give the 23-year-old a chance, but Bologna's loss could be Palace's gain, as they are in the mix to bring in a proven goalscorer before tonight's transfer deadline.

Lauded as "prolific" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig during his time with NAC Breda, Van Hooijdonk has proven he deserves a chance in the Premier League, and Palace should move swiftly to ensure they get a deal done before 11pm.