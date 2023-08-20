As the transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, Crystal Palace could yet welcome reinforcements this summer.

The Eagles have so far welcomed just two signings, in the form of Jefferson Lerma, and Matheus Franca, whilst losing Wilfried Zaha at the end of last season.

Roy Hodgson's search for fresh faces has now reportedly led him to Manchester United and Dean Henderson.

What's the latest on Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace?

According to The Sun's reliable reporter Alan Nixon, with Vicente Guaita looking likely to depart before the end of the window, Crystal Palace are 'making a shock move' for Henderson.

It initially looked like Henderson could make a switch to Nottingham Forest this summer, before they failed to agree on a deal with Manchester United, who wanted either a transfer fee, or a guarantee that the goalkeeper would make a permanent move with certain clauses.

The Englishman could certainly do with a move, too, with his chances of becoming Manchester United's number one arguably at an all-time low, following the arrival of Andre Onana in the current window.

A move to Palace would see Henderson compete with Sam Johnstone for a place in between the sticks, in what would be a competitive battle. Palace certainly have a decision to make, however, with reported interest in Alex McCarthy and Daniel Iversen, alongside Henderson.

A deal for the Manchester United man could be made easier by the fact that he shares an agent with Palace defender Joachim Andersen, though.

Should Crystal Palace sign Henderson?

Whilst Johnstone is a solid option, competition would be no bad thing at Selhurst Park, and that's certainly what Henderson would offer.

At his best, the former Forest goalkeeper has earned plenty of praise, including from Antonio Conte, who said after Tottenham Hotspurs' game against Forest, via Manchester Evening News:

"I think he didn’t miss penalty, it was a big, big save from the goalkeeper. It was an incredible save."

Statistically speaking, too, Henderson would give Hodgson plenty to think about if he made the move to Palace in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Last season, as per FBref, the transfer target outperformed Johnstone in certain areas whilst on loan at Forest, making more saves per 90 whilst facing more shots on target, attempting more passes, and completing more defensive actions outside of his penalty area.

Every way you look at it, the battle between Johnstone and Henderson would be an intriguing one to watch, as the 30-year-old attempts to keep his place in between the sticks.

Palace, of course, got off to an ideal start on the opening day of the Premier League season, defeating Sheffield United 1-0, courtesy of Odsonne Edouard's goal, and Johnstone's first clean sheet of the campaign.

The Eagles will hope to use their opening-day victory as the springboard for further success, as they look to maintain their top-flight status even without Zaha.

Henderson knows all about Premier League survival, too, after helping Forest avoid relegation upon their return to the top division. It is the type of experience that he could put to use at Palace, if he makes the move in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.