Crystal Palace are thought to be interested in signing an available midfielder who is currently without a club, according to reports.

What’s the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

The Eagles and Roy Hodgson were relatively busy in the summer transfer window, with a number of incomings and outgoings.

Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic, Jack Butland and Vicente Guaita left on free transfers for Galatasaray, Shabab Al-Ahli, Rangers and Celta Vigo respectively, whereas Matheus Franca, Dean Henderson, Rob Holding and Jefferson Lerma arrived from Flamengo, Manchester United, Arsenal and Bournemouth.

Hodgson has been left happy with the club’s business, saying prior to the international break:

“If I was a Palace fan I would be quite pleased with the team we’re able to put out now. I would also be quite pleased with the bench we have been able to assemble as well. It’s not just 11, we have more players and competition than that.

“Bringing in people like Jefferson Lerma, Matheus Franca and Dean Henderson shows the club’s intention – we want to get stronger and make certain that what they have built on in these last couple of years, we can keep going.”

On the pitch, Palace have made a solid start to the Premier League campaign, picking up seven points from their opening four games ahead of the trip to Aston Villa this weekend.

However, chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman can still explore the free agent market if they want to bolster Hodgson’s squad even further, and it looks as if they are doing just that.

According to TEAMtalk, Palace are one of four top-flight sides in England who are vying to sign Portuguese midfielder Xeka.

Alongside those in the Premier League, Championship outfits Southampton and West Brom have both made enquiries to the player’s agent, with Xeka also being looked at by sides in France, Italy, Spain and Turkey after leaving Rennes.

How good is Xeka?

Xeka can turn out in a variety of midfield roles including as a holding, central or left midfielder so could offer a versatile option to Hodgson’s squad.

Currently, Palace have Cheick Doucoure, Lerma, Jairo Riedewald, Naouirou Ahamada, Will Hughes and Jeffrey Schlupp as options in areas Xeka can play.

The 28-year-old would bring experience from the top divisions in France and Portugal, with the player best known for his time at Lille where he made 144 appearances, scoring nine times and providing seven assists.

Journalist Josh Bunting described Xaka as a “very creative” player during his time with Lille, and over the past 365 days, he has shown his quality both on and off the ball.

As per FBref, he has ranked in the top 25% of midfielders for pass completion, blocks, aerial duels won, progressive passes, dribblers tackled and fouls drawn.

With no transfer fee required, a move could be a shrewd one, should Hodgson feel he needs another body in the middle of the park, and by the looks of things, Xeka moving to Selhurst Park may be one to watch.